IND vs ENG 2022: "India need to fix a batting slot for Deepti Sharma"- Anjum Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra believes the team needs to find a permanent batting position for star all-rounder Deepti Sharma. The youngster was used as a floater during the England tour, something which Chopra wasn't in favor of.

Deepti Sharma walked out to bat at Lord's in the third ODI when the visitors were reeling at 29/4. However, her fighting knock of 68* gave the bowlers something to defend as the Women in Blue scored 169. Chopra feels the No.6 position may be a bit too low for a quality player like Deepti.

Speaking in a video posted on her YouTube channel, here's what Anjum Chopra had to say about Deepti Sharma's batting position:

"India need to fix a batting slot for Deepti Sharma. She is capable of bowling in any phase of the game, but it was good to see her willing to bat deep and score big in the ODIs. They needs her in form and all the time."

Anjum Chopra on Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur's brilliant series

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was at her vintage best in the ODI series, smashing 221 runs with a highest score of an incredible 143*. She deservedly won the Player of the Series and Anjum Chopra believes she led by example.

The former cricketer also pointed out the change in Harmanpreet's mindset ever since she became full-time captain. She stated:

"Harmanpreet Kaur has been absolutely brilliant, winning the Player of the Series award. She has been in a completely different zone ever since she got the captaincy. She has led by example as a leader."

India’s squad for ACC Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire

Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far