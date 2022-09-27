IND vs ENG 2022: "India will need to make her role in the team clearer" - Anjum Chopra on all-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra was a bit baffled by the way the team used all-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha across the ODI as well as the T20I series. Hemalatha scored just 19 runs in the T20Is where she slotted into the top-order.

However, the all-rounder slid down to the lower order in the ODI series, making her more of a bowler who could bat rather than vice versa. Neither of the moves made a huge impact and Chopra feels the team needs to define her role if they want to get the best out of her.

Speaking in a video on her YouTube channel, here's what Anjum Chopra had to say about Hemalatha's England tour:

"I don't know what is Hemalatha's role in the team. In T20Is, she batted in the top order and then slid down the order in the ODIs, playing predominantly as an off-spinner rather than a batting all-rounder. She will need to improve to play consistently and India will need to make her role in the team clearer."

Pooja Vastrakar will need to step up for India in Jhulan's absence: Anjum Chopra

Pacer Pooja Vastrakar is known for her batting ability in the lower-middle order. But Anjum Chopra believes her primary role is that of a bowler and the youngster needs to make sure she becomes consistent at it.

Jhulan Goswami @JhulanG10 twitter.com/jaspritbumrah9… Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 🏻 Your contribution to the sport has been immense, you’ve inspired so many youngsters to take up the sport. Congratulations on a splendid career @JhulanG10 and the all the best for everything the future holds Your contribution to the sport has been immense, you’ve inspired so many youngsters to take up the sport. Congratulations on a splendid career @JhulanG10 and the all the best for everything the future holds 👏🏻 https://t.co/qGc6X2lb6c Thank you so much Thank you so much 🙏 twitter.com/jaspritbumrah9…

The former cricketer feels the void left by legendary Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami will need to be filled by the trio of Vastrakar, Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh. She stated:

"She (Pooja) has often done well with the bat wherever she has got an opportunity. But now with Jhulan Goswami no longer with the team. Pooja will need to step up alongside Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh Thakur. This is one area where she should tighten up and become dependable. She has been a bit disappointing with her all-round skills."

India’s squad for ACC Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire

Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.

