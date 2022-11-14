Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic dropped a heart-warming reply for her husband in his latest Instagram post after the stand-in Indian captain shared multiple pictures from a pool session in New Zealand. The all-rounder looked happy ahead of the upcoming T20I series against the BlackCaps.

Natasa wrote:

“Hi, my sunshine.”

The couple enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often shares pictures on Instagram. They recently visited the Opera House in Sydney during their stay in Australia for the T20 World Cup.

For those not in the know, Pandya will lead Team India in the upcoming three T20Is against the Kiwis, starting November 18 in Wellington.

He will be keen to lead from the front in the absence of senior cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who have been rested for the New Zealand tour.

The all-rounder recently shone in the T20 World Cup, where he amassed 128 runs in five innings, including 63 off 33 balls against England in the semi-final. He also scalped eight wickets in the showpiece T20 event.

Harbhajan Singh backs Hardik Pandya as full-time India captain in T20Is

After India’s T20 World Cup debacle, spin legend Harbhajan Singh feels Pandya should be named full-time captain for India in T20Is.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, he said:

“For captaincy, Hardik Pandya is my choice. There is no better choice. He is the best player in the team and you need more people like him in the team.”

It is worth mentioning that the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans lifted their maiden IPL trophy during their debut season in the T20 extravaganza.

Hardik has so far led India in three T20Is, registering victories in all those games. He will ensure Team India continue their excellent performances on New Zealand soil after whitewashing the Kiwis 3-0 (2021/22) and 5-0 (2019/20) in their last two T20I series.

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

Meanwhile, the Shikhar Dhawan-led ODI side will look to avenge India’s 0-3 whitewash (2019-20) against the Blackcaps in their last meeting in New Zealand.

