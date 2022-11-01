IND vs NZ 2022: “I have no idea” – Aakash Chopra on Dinesh Karthik’s snub from India's T20I squad for New Zealand series

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed his surprise at Dinesh Karthik’s absence from India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. He questioned whether the wicketkeeper-batter has been rested or if the selection committee is looking beyond him ahead of the next T20 World Cup.

The veteran cricketer has so far failed to deliver at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He scored one run against Pakistan and managed only six off 15 deliveries against South Africa in Perth on Sunday, October 30.

The designated finisher struggled to cope up with the pace and bounce in Perth against the Proteas, which led to severe criticism.

Karthik is even doubtful for the upcoming fixture against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2) after suffering a back spasm. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

“I have no idea what the absence of Dinesh Karthik means. Has he been rested or are the team looking for other options? The selectors will not comment on it since the World Cup is going on, but there is a good possibility that the team is heading in a different direction.”

Meanwhile, Chetan Sharma, chairman of the selection committee, has clarified that they want to try a different setup after the T20 World Cup but said that the doors are still open for Karthik.

“We're focusing on the workload management. Dinesh Karthik hasn't been picked, but he's available for selection. We want to try a different setup after T20 World Cup. The doors are open for him.”

The selectors have named Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant for the T20I series against the Blackcaps.

“Suddenly we have gone back to wrist-spin” – Aakash Chopra reacts to the inclusion of three wrist-spinners for the T20I series in New Zealand

Chopra was also shocked at the inclusion of three wrist-spinners for the T20Is against New Zealand. He questioned the absence of all-rounder Axar Patel, who is a part of India's T20 World Cup squad.

Chopra said:

“India are not playing a single wrist-spinner at the T20 World Cup, but they are taking three leg-spinners to New Zealand, and there is no Axar Patel as well. Suddenly we have gone back to wrist spin.”

Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav have made a comeback, while Yuzvendra Chahal has been included in the 16-member squad. The latter is yet to play in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup.

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the team, while Pant has been named as his deputy. The T20I opener will be played in Wellington on Friday, October 18. The action will then shift to Mount Maunganui (November 20) and Napier (November 22) for the second and third T20Is, respectively.

Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

India's squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umran Malik.

