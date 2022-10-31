Team India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik suffered a back spasm which forced him to leave the ground during the 16th over of South Africa's innings in Perth on Sunday (October 30). The finisher is doubtful about India's upcoming fixture against Bangladesh.

The primary reason could be the cold conditions in Australia, which can cause such niggles. It usually takes three to five days to recover from the pain if it’s a minor one.

Speaking to PTI, a BCCI official said:

“Karthik felt pain in his lower back. We haven’t heard about the severity of his back spasm. The medical team is working to get him fit as heat treatment and massaging helps reduce the discomfort, quickly. So don’t rule him out yet.”

Karthik has so far failed to deliver for the Men in Blue. He scored one run against Pakistan and six off 15 balls against South Africa.

The designated finisher seemed unable to cope with the pace and bounce in Perth against the Proteas. He shared a 52-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav but failed to make an impact, which invited criticism.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Bhuvneshwar Kumar said "Dinesh Karthik had some issues with his back, we will wait for the report from Physio". Bhuvneshwar Kumar said "Dinesh Karthik had some issues with his back, we will wait for the report from Physio".

Rishabh Pant favorite to replace Dinesh Karthik in India playing XI

Dinesh Karthik’s injury could pave the way for Team India's backup wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant in India playing XI against Bangladesh on Wednesday. He was also kept behind the stumps for the last five overs against the Proteas last Sunday.

The southpaw last played a T20I against South Africa on October 4 in Indore, when he opened the batting for the Men in Blue and scored 27 runs off 14 balls. He recently took part in a couple of practice matches against Western Australia, where he departed for identical scores of nine runs each.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wants Pant to play for India in the remaining fixtures.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said:

“This should have been the case from the first day. Pant has played Tests and ODIs there and has performed. When did Dinesh Karthik last play in Australia? This isn’t a Bangalore wicket. I said even today that Pant should’ve been in the team instead of Hooda. Pant has the experience of playing here. He broke Gabba’s pride.”

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be in action against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 30). Shakib Al Hasan and Co. are coming off victories over the Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes