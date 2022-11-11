IND vs NZ 2022: VVS Laxman to coach Team India in New Zealand, Rahul Dravid rested

National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman will serve as India’s acting head coach for India’s upcoming white-ball series in New Zealand. Current head coach Rahul Dravid has been rested following the Men in Blue’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2022.

Hardik Pandya-led Team India will play three T20Is, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in as many ODIs.

Several senior players like captain Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, and vice-captain KL Rahul have been rested for the tournament. The stalwarts will make a comeback for the Bangladesh tour (three ODIs and two Tests in December) later this year.

Speaking to PTI, a BCCI source said:

“The NCA team headed by Laxman with Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting) and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling) will join the New Zealand-bound squad.”

Laxman earlier served as the acting head coach of Team India during the white-ball series in Zimbabwe and the home series against South Africa.

Laxman and Co. eye another series win for Team India

Laxman and his support staff will be looking to get the best out of Hardik Pandya and Co. after helping Team India beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in ODIs and 2-1 win in T20Is against the Proteas.

Team India will also look to continue their excellent performances on New Zealand soil after whitewashing the Kiwis 3-0 (2021/22) and 5-0 (2019/20) in their last two T20I series.

The opening T20I will be played in Wellington on Friday (November 18). The action will then shift to Mount Maunganui (November 20) and Napier (November 22) for the second and third T20Is.

India’s squad for T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan-led ODI side will look to avenge India’s 0-3 whitewash (2019-20) against the Blackcaps in their last meeting in New Zealand.

India’s squad for ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

The first ODI will be played on Friday (November 25). The remaining ODIs are scheduled in Hamilton (November 27) and Christchurch (November 30).

