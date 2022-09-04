IND vs PAK 2022: "There are quite a few problems" - Aakash Chopra picks his Indian XI for Asia Cup Super 4 clash

Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred Indian XI for the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Pakistan. The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the Men in Blue have quite a few problems heading into the game.

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides will cross swords in the second Super 4 match of the continental tournament in Dubai on Sunday, September 4. Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in the opening game of the Super 4 stage in Sharjah on Saturday, September 3.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted Ravindra Jadeja's absence as one of the concerns for India. He said:

"There are a few problems, actually not few, there are quite a few problems. Ravindra Jadeja is not there, we all know that, he might not be there in the T20 World Cup as well. It takes time when you have a knee surgery."

Chopra added that Avesh Khan's reported unavailability would leave the Men in Blue a seamer short. The former India opener explained:

"It is being said that Avesh Khan probably has fever and will not be available for today's match. If it turns out to be a green top with a lot of moisture, which was there in the first match, then you don't even have three fast bowlers to play. Hardik is your third fast bowler."

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola Avesh Khan Ruled Out Of India Vs Pakistan Match Because Of Fever Avesh Khan Ruled Out Of India Vs Pakistan Match Because Of Fever

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh are the only three seamers in the 15-member Indian squad. Although Deepak Chahar is part of the reserves, he is unlikely to be included in the main squad ahead of the Pakistan game.

"You will not be able to send Axar at No. 4" - Aakash Chopra on the left-hander conundrum for Team India

Axar Patel has been included in the Indian squad as Jadeja's replacement.

While acknowledging that Axar Patel is not best suited to bat at No. 4, Chopra still wants Dinesh Karthik to play ahead of Rishabh Pant. He elaborated:

"The problems increase multi-fold if Ravindra Jadeja goes out. You will not be able to send Axar at No. 4, so you will feel that you need a left-hander. If you have to get a left-hander, you will have to get Rishabh Pant, which means you will not be able to play Dinesh Karthik. I feel forget about a left-hander."

Chopra went on to pick India's top six for Sunday's game:

"Rahul, Rohit, Kohli, then Surya at four - actually blessing in disguise that he gets to bat at four instead of five because he is in gun form, Hardik at five and DK (Karthik) at six."

Chopra concluded by picking Ravi Bishnoi ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin as the third spinner in his preferred bowling attack. The reputed commentator reasoned:

"Axar Patel can remain at No. 7 and then the four bowlers. Yuzi Chahal at eight, then Bhuvneshwar Kumar at nine, Arshdeep at ten. I am saying Ravi Bishnoi ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin because you will get two different sorts of leg-spinners. I don't want another defensive option - Axar Patel and Ashwin are both defensive options."

Aakash Chopra's Indian XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Also Read: IND vs PAK 2022: "Kohli and Hardik will together score more than 65 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Asia Cup Super 4 clash

LIVE POLL Q. Who should be India's wicketkeeper-batter for the Super 4 game against Pakistan? Rishabh Pant Dinesh Karthik 4 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar