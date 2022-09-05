IND vs PAK 2022: “He is handling Babar’s pressure as well” - Inzamam ul Haq hails Pakistan opener Muhammad Rizwan

Pakistan legend Inzamam ul Haq has hailed opener Muhammad Rizwan for his consistent batting performances in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. Inzamam pointed out that Rizwan is ensuring the team does not suffer due to skipper Babar Azam’s lack of form.

Rizwan (71 off 51) top-scored for Pakistan in the Super 4 match against India on Sunday (September 4), playing a key role in his team’s five-wicket win. He had earlier scored 43 and 78*in the group games.

Praising Rizwan’s efforts, Inzamam stated that he is playing the role of anchor to near-perfection. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan captain commented:

“No praise is too high for Rizwan. He is handling Babar’s pressure as well. The way he is batting, he is anchoring the innings. There has been some criticism that he doesn’t play too many big shots and takes his time.

"He is soaking up all the pressure and is fulfilling the role the team wants him to play to the best of his ability. His 71 against India was a highly valuable knock,” Inzamam added.

Muhammad Rizwan @iMRizwanPak



Jeet ho ya haar, hum ne is game ko enjoy kerna hai. Larna hai akhri ball tak. Or agar Allah SWT hame fatah ata ker dain to kabhi asi batain or andaz nahi apnana jis se takabbur jhalakta ho.



Well played team. Pakistan ko Mubarak ho. Good fight India! Sirf Allah se hota hai.Jeet ho ya haar, hum ne is game ko enjoy kerna hai. Larna hai akhri ball tak. Or agar Allah SWT hame fatah ata ker dain to kabhi asi batain or andaz nahi apnana jis se takabbur jhalakta ho.Well played team. Pakistan ko Mubarak ho. Good fight India! Sirf Allah se hota hai.Jeet ho ya haar, hum ne is game ko enjoy kerna hai. Larna hai akhri ball tak. Or agar Allah SWT hame fatah ata ker dain to kabhi asi batain or andaz nahi apnana jis se takabbur jhalakta ho. Well played team. Pakistan ko Mubarak ho. Good fight India! 👏 https://t.co/2LU2RdO5xj

While Rizwan top-scored for his side, skipper Babar perished cheaply again. He was out for 14, caught by Rohit Sharma off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling. The 27-year-old earlier was dismissed for 10 and 9 in the group matches.

“Pakistan can regularly use him at that position” - Inzamam on Mohammad Nawaz’s promotion to No. 4

While Rizwan played a fine knock, Mohammad Nawaz’s innings caught India by surprise. Promoted to No. 4, the latter hammered 42 in 20 balls, adding 73 for the third wicket with Rizwan. Praising Nawaz’s effort with the willow, Inzamam stated:

“Many players have scored 40 in 20 balls in T20Is, but the quality of Nawaz’s strokeplay stood out. It was not as if he just came in and threw his bat around. He played proper strokes. We are struggling for a No. 4 and the kind of innings he played, Pakistan can regularly use him at that position.”

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Relive the last over of Pakistan's thrilling five-wicket win over India from the team dressing room



#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK The raw emotions, the reactions and the celebrations 🤗Relive the last over of Pakistan's thrilling five-wicket win over India from the team dressing room The raw emotions, the reactions and the celebrations 🤗🎥 Relive the last over of Pakistan's thrilling five-wicket win over India from the team dressing room 👏🎊#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK https://t.co/xHAePLrDwd

Nawaz struck six fours and two sixes in his scintillating knock to swing the momentum of the match. Pakistan went on to clinch the contest in the last over with one ball to spare.

