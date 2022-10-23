IND vs PAK 2022: "How could that be a run out?" - Fans slam umpires after Axar Patel's controversial dismissal

Axar Patel was run out in the seventh over of Team India's run chase in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.

However, the dismissal has divided fans, with many pointing out that the Indian all-rounder was wrongly given out by third umpire Richard Kettleborough. The left-hander tucked Shadab Khan's delivery into the leg side and set off for a quick single.

Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end, sent Axar back. The southpaw turned around to get back safely but was clearly out of the crease when the bails were dislodged.

However, keeper Mohammad Rizwan didn't collect the ball cleanly, making it a close call. The decision ultimately went in the Men in Green's favor, with Kettleborough adjudicating Axar out.

A number of Indian fans took to social media to express their displeasure over Axar's controversial dismissal. Several netizens suggested that the ball didn't hit the stumps and Rizwan broke the stumps with his gloves.

Here are some of the reactions:

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg

I don't think the ball is touching stumps as bails are dislodged. Middle stump is the only one in question as ball never touches other stumps. Thoughts on Axar Patel run out?I don't think the ball is touching stumps as bails are dislodged. Middle stump is the only one in question as ball never touches other stumps. #INDvPAK Thoughts on Axar Patel run out? I don't think the ball is touching stumps as bails are dislodged. Middle stump is the only one in question as ball never touches other stumps. #INDvPAK https://t.co/P2fwuxuA9H

Intekhab Alam @Bhola4U

Axar Patel run out is doubtful



#INDvsPAK The ball should be in keeper hand when stumps goes offAxar Patel run out is doubtful The ball should be in keeper hand when stumps goes off Axar Patel run out is doubtful#INDvsPAK

The Hawk Eye @thehawkeyex @ANI Still feeling not enough close review given for Axar Patel “run out” 🥹 Not Out lag raha tha @ANI Still feeling not enough close review given for Axar Patel “run out” 🥹 Not Out lag raha tha

Beinghuman0414 @beinghuman0414 #ICCT20WorldCup @jaishahbcci

@axarpatel6967

the decision of axar Patel run out was unbelievable... That was truly not out..

Ball was left away from the gloves rizwan hit the stumps with his hand first bails are flew after ball was hitting the stumps the decision of axar Patel run out was unbelievable... That was truly not out..Ball was left away from the gloves rizwan hit the stumps with his hand first bails are flew after ball was hitting the stumps #ICCT20WorldCup @jaishahbcci@axarpatel6967the decision of axar Patel run out was unbelievable... That was truly not out..Ball was left away from the gloves rizwan hit the stumps with his hand first bails are flew after ball was hitting the stumps

Himanshu Singh @HimanshuSinghss #icc T30: axar patel run out... Are u blind third umpire, worst decision.. Gloves first touch even the whole world seeing rizwan reaction .. Clear not out #indvspak T30: axar patel run out... Are u blind third umpire, worst decision.. Gloves first touch even the whole world seeing rizwan reaction .. Clear not out #indvspak #icc

[email protected] @RanjiSoar @PunjabKingsIPL Diabolical decision from the third umpire. Even the wicket keeper knew he broke the wicket with his gloves. @PunjabKingsIPL Diabolical decision from the third umpire. Even the wicket keeper knew he broke the wicket with his gloves.

disco_darren @darren_disco Not convinced you can give that run out on Axar Patel. Looked inconclusive. #INDvsPAK Not convinced you can give that run out on Axar Patel. Looked inconclusive. #INDvsPAK

Atharva Kashyap @Kashyap5Atharva Very poor umpiring this, surely bails were off from the gloves, it was evident from rizwan's reaction... #T20WorldCup2022 Very poor umpiring this, surely bails were off from the gloves, it was evident from rizwan's reaction... #T20WorldCup2022

It is worth mentioning that Rizwan wasn't confident in the appeal, and his reaction also indicated that he broke the stumps with his gloves. India were in deep trouble after the dismissal, losing their fourth wicket with just 31 runs on the board.

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya steady the ship for Team India against Pakistan

The Indian team had a disastrous start to their run chase against Pakistan. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul managed to score just four runs each and were dismissed early in the innings.

Furthermore, in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav was also out for 15, putting India in deep trouble. Senior batters Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya showcased great composure despite their shaky start, giving the Men in Blue a glimmer of hope.

Both Pandya and Kohli are still at the crease and the onus will be on them to steer their side to a stunning victory. India won the toss and elected to bat first in the contest.

The bowlers did a fine job, restricting Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh were the top performers with the ball, picking up three wickets each.

