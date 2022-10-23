IND vs PAK 2022: "How could that be a run out?" - Fans slam umpires after Axar Patel's controversial dismissal

Axar Patel was run out in the seventh over of Team India's run chase in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.
However, the dismissal has divided fans, with many pointing out that the Indian all-rounder was wrongly given out by third umpire Richard Kettleborough. The left-hander tucked Shadab Khan's delivery into the leg side and set off for a quick single.
Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end, sent Axar back. The southpaw turned around to get back safely but was clearly out of the crease when the bails were dislodged.
However, keeper Mohammad Rizwan didn't collect the ball cleanly, making it a close call. The decision ultimately went in the Men in Green's favor, with Kettleborough adjudicating Axar out.
A number of Indian fans took to social media to express their displeasure over Axar's controversial dismissal. Several netizens suggested that the ball didn't hit the stumps and Rizwan broke the stumps with his gloves.
It is worth mentioning that Rizwan wasn't confident in the appeal, and his reaction also indicated that he broke the stumps with his gloves. India were in deep trouble after the dismissal, losing their fourth wicket with just 31 runs on the board.
Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya steady the ship for Team India against Pakistan
The Indian team had a disastrous start to their run chase against Pakistan. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul managed to score just four runs each and were dismissed early in the innings.
Furthermore, in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav was also out for 15, putting India in deep trouble. Senior batters Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya showcased great composure despite their shaky start, giving the Men in Blue a glimmer of hope.
Both Pandya and Kohli are still at the crease and the onus will be on them to steer their side to a stunning victory. India won the toss and elected to bat first in the contest.
The bowlers did a fine job, restricting Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh were the top performers with the ball, picking up three wickets each.
