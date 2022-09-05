IND vs PAK 2022: India knew Bumrah and Harshal are injured, should have picked Mohammad Shami instead of Avesh - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria was baffled to see Team India not picking the experienced Mohammad Shami in their Asia Cup 2022 squad.

The Men in Blue picked just three frontline pacers for the continental tournament. Avesh Khan was unavailable for the game against Pakistan on Sunday due to fever, leaving Rohit Sharma and Co. with only two options.

After the loss to Pakistan, Team India find themselves in a do-or-die situation. They will have to beat Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in their next two Super 4 games to qualify for the final. Kaneria feels Shami's experience could have been crucial in such a situation, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking to India News Sports, here's what the former leg-spinner had to say about Team India's pace attack:

"Sri Lanka have performed incredibly well in their last two games and we all know Afghanistan can be dangerous on their day. So they can't be written off. India knew Harshal and Bumrah were unavailable. So they should have added the experience of Shami instead of Avesh. You need a wicket-taker in middle-overs which you don't have at the moment."

Reetinder Sodhi also weighed in on Mohammad Shami's absence

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi was also of the opinion that Mohammad Shami would have been a handy option as a third seamer in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Hardik Pandya had to take responsibility in Avesh's absence on Sunday. However, he clearly struggled, conceding more than 10 runs in an over. On this, he stated:

"It would have been ideal had India played another frontline seamer and then used Hardik Pandya as a fourth option. You need experience and this could bring back Mohammad Shami in the scheme of things."

Sodhi also spoke about how India allowed Pakistan to keep the scoreboard ticking, conceding easy singles and twos. He added:

"You knew that Rizwan was injured but you still let him take easy twos where you could have put pressure on him. It feels like India have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory."

Having not featured in any T20I post last year's T20 World Cup, will Shami make a shock return to India's squad? Let us know in the comments.

