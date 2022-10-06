IND vs PAK 2022: "This is not England; can expect spin-dominant sides" - Anjum Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra believes that the Women in Blue may not find beating Pakistan as easy as they did during the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022).

The two teams met in Birmingham, England, during the group stages of CWG 2022. On that occasion, India chased down the target of just 100 with more than eight overs to spare and were all over Pakistan.

They will meet once again at the Sylhet Cricket Ground in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 this week. While India were comfortable victors last time out in Birmingham's pacer-friendly conditions, Chopra stressed that Sylhet will heavily favor spin. This could pose a different challenge for the Indian team.

Speaking in a video on her YouTube channel, here's what Anjum Chopra had to say while previewing the encounter between the arch-rivals:

"India dominated Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games with an easy win. But this is not England. The pitches here will be slow and low and naturally, we can expect spin-dominant sides."

Chopra also gave her opinion on what the two teams would like to do if they win the toss and explained the difference in their approaches:

"Pakistan won their first two games chasing, while India challenged themselves by batting first in two of their first three games. This shows the mindset of the teams. India feel their batting is stronger than their bowling, while Pakistan have more trust in their bowling."

"I would want India to play Meghna Singh" - Anjum Chopra

Conditions in Sylhet have assisted the slower bowlers more at this year's Women's Asia Cup. However, Anjum Chopra opined that India should deploy Meghna Singh as their third pacer alongside Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh Thakur.

The former cricketer wants them to look at the bigger picture, which is their preparation for next year's T20 World Cup, set to take place in South Africa. On this, she stated:

"I would want India to play Meghna Singh. With the T20 World Cup in sight, I want them to prepare a three-pronged pace attack and look at the bigger picture. As the second leg of the tournament shifts to the international stadium in Sylhet, the pitch might assist the seamers more."

AsianCricketCouncil @ACCMedia1



#WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC Confident, beaming and all smiles after starring in India's win, @JemiRodrigues is clear in her intent - to continue bringing out her best in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 and keep shining for her nation. Confident, beaming and all smiles after starring in India's win, @JemiRodrigues is clear in her intent - to continue bringing out her best in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 and keep shining for her nation. 🇮🇳✨#WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC https://t.co/0zila7AbOT

India and Pakistan will lock horns in the crucial Women's Asia Cup encounter on Friday (October 7) at 1:00 PM IST.

Poll : 0 votes