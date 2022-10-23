IND vs PAK 2022: [Watch] "India mein aaenge to wahaan dikhaaenge"- Mohammad Rizwan's hilarious reply leaves Indian fans in splits

Apart from being an incredibly consistent batter for Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan is also quite a jolly human being and loves to interact with fans. The same was seen in a video that went viral on Twitter.

Rizwan was practicing in the nets ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against India at the MCG on Sunday. Some Indian fans were watching him bat and asked him to hit a six, saying that they had come all the way from India to see him bat.

Listening to this, Mohammad Rizwan gave a reply that tickled the bones of those fans. Here's what he said:

"India mein aaenge to wahaan dikhaaenge" (Will show the sixes when we come to India).

Here's the video:

Mohammad Rizwan may not bat in India anytime soon

There has been a bit of tension between the two cricketing boards ever since ACC President Jay Shah stated that the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will move away from Pakistan and will be held at a neutral venue.

The PCB are not happy with the statement that the BCCI Secretary made. Many former Pakistan cricketers have advised the board to pull out of next year's ODI World Cup in India if Pakistan aren't given the hosting rights for the Asia Cup.

They also feel the tournament should be played without India if they don't feel 'safe' coming to Pakistan. Here's PCB's official statement on the matter:

Mohammad Rizwan has already played a match-winning knock against India in the Asia Cup and the Men in Blue will need to get rid of the star opener as soon as possible.

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

