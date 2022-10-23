IND vs PAK 2022: [Watch] - India star Suryakumar Yadav gets dismissed by an absolute beauty from Haris Rauf during T20 World Cup match

Team India suffered a body blow when in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed by an absolute snorter from Haris Rauf.

The 32-year-old got off to a flying start and it really seemed like he would take the game away from the opposition even after India had lost a couple of wickets.

But that was not to be as Rauf bowled an absolute peach of a delivery that took him from the back-of-the-length and nipped back. Suryakumar Yadav tried to dab it down to the third man, but it proved to be too close to him.

The extra bounce just kissed his glove and was collected very well by Mohammad Rizwan. Rauf was absolutely ecstatic and the way Pakistan celebrated, they knew how big a wicket that was.

Here's the video:

Virat Kohli seems to be India's last hope

There was a lot of talk about how the Indian openers were going to see off Shaheen Afridi, given the damage that he did to their top-order last year. While KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma successfully played out Shaheen's opening spell, they seemed to go into a shell.

Rahul once again played a delivery back to his stumps, while Rohit edged one straight into the hands of first slip. Yadav did look ultra positive and kept the scoreboard ticking, but one could argue that he tried to play one shot too many.

Axar Patel was sent up the order at No.5 to counter the threat of the spinners, but that didn't work as a mix-up led to him being run-out. At the time of writing, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are trying to build a partnership and keep their team alive in the game.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

