IND vs PAK 2022: [Watch] Overjoyed Rohit Sharma lifts Virat Kohli as India secure thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan

On Sunday, October 23, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma celebrated the side's emphatic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 by lifting Virat Kohli.

Kohli was a key architect in India's victory, playing a gem of a knock to help the Men in Blue chase down a tricky target of 160 against Pakistan's formidable bowling attack. With wickets falling at regular intervals early on, the senior batter served as the anchor, providing stability.

The seasoned campaigner accelerated towards the backend of the innings, shifting the momentum in India's favor. Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 deliveries in the last-ball thriller.

Overjoyed with the win, the Indian players ran onto the field to celebrate. Sharma, too, was delighted with the result and was spotted hugging Kohli and lifting him after his magnificent effort.

The camaraderie between two of the most notable cricketers in the country was a treat to watch for the onlookers. The emotional celebration of Sharma and Kohli is bound to be etched in the memories of ardent cricket fans for years to come.

Apart from Virat Kohli, India's other top-order batters failed to make a significant impact in the fixture. He steadied the ship for the side, stitching together a brilliant 113-run partnership with Hardik Pandya. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful batting exploits.

Virat Kohli becomes the highest run-getter for India in the T20 World Cups

Following his knock against Pakistan, Virat Kohli has now become the leading run-getter for Team India in the history of the T20 World Cup, eclipsing Rohit Sharma.

The 33-year-old has a tremendous record in the competition. Kohli has 927 runs to his name from just 20 innings at a phenomenal average of 84.27 and also has 11 half-centuries to his name.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh This picture is precious and priceless - Virat Kohli "The GOAT". This picture is precious and priceless - Virat Kohli "The GOAT". https://t.co/CwOpLwEuXs

He is currently third on the overall list and is only behind Chris Gayle (965 runs) and Mahela Jayawardene (1016 runs). The Indian batter has a significant chance of surpassing the aforementioned two names in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Kohli will next be seen in action on Thursday, October 27. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on the Netherlands in their second match of the ICC event.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes