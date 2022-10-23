IND vs PAK 2022: [Watch] "We feel confident that we can achieve what we want to"- Rohit Sharma and co. look prepared for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Team India captain Rohit Sharma believes the Men in Blue have prepared themselves really well and are ready to begin their pursuit of the T20 World Cup with their opening game against Pakistan on Sunday.

The captain spoke about how India have looked to define the brand with which they want to play their cricket and also address some key areas where they can improve. Here's what he said to reporters ahead of the high-octane clash:

"Coming into this World Cup, we have prepared well. India vs Pakistan is a big encounter. We have spoken about a few things, how we want to bat and bowl, so it is very important for us to be good in these two departments. We shouldn't forget fielding as well because it is going to play an important role. And now it is the time to execute those plans as a team. We feel confident that we can achieve what we want to as a group."

In a video posted by BCCI on Sunday, Rohit and his men were seen sweating it out at the MCG and working hard on all three facets of the game. They looked focused and determined to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Here's the video:

Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer also wished Team India the best ahead of their T20 World Cup opener

Ravindra Jadeja's absence has been a major blow to the Men in Blue due to the balance that he has provided to the team for more than a decade. However, while the all-rounder is recovering from a knee injury, he took to Twitter to give his best wishes to the team. Here's what he tweeted:

Ravindrasinh jadeja @imjadeja @BCCI Here's to putting your best foot forward at the T20 World Cup. Goodluck boys. Here's to putting your best foot forward at the T20 World Cup. Goodluck boys. 🇮🇳💪 @BCCI https://t.co/i7gDzoIkUF

Shreyas Iyer is also not with the team at the moment although he has been named in the reserves. But even he took to Twitter and wished the team the best for getting the T20 World Cup back home. He tweeted:

Are India the favorites going into the encounter against Pakistan? Let us know in the comments.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes