IND vs PAK 2022: When is the India-Pakistan match? Time in IST & venue details

India will take on Pakistan in a highly-anticipated encounter to kick-start their respective Super 12 campaigns at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23. This will mark the seventh meeting between the two teams in the competition.

The Men in Blue have had the upper hand over their neighbors when it comes to World Cups, be it ODI or T20I.

India have won six matches against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup over the years, with their solitary loss coming during the previous edition of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year.

BCCI @BCCI We're here at the MCG for our first training session ahead of #INDvPAK We're here at the MCG for our first training session ahead of #INDvPAK https://t.co/S7QRQ8G21K

The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup heads into the Super 12 stage following the near culmination of the preliminary qualification round. The Super 12s will begin with a match between hosts and defending champions Australia against New Zealand on Saturday, October 22, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

When is the India vs Pakistan match?

The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan will be contested on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the state of Victoria.The match is scheduled to kick-start at 1:30 PM IST, which equates to 7 PM local time.

Up to 100,000 tickets for the clash sold out within minutes of its release. The organizers made room for an additional 3000 standing tickets at the venue, which too, were sold out within the blink of an eye.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#indiancricketteam #teamindia #t20worldcup Rohit Sharma knows that winning the World Cup is not going to be easy 🏏 Rohit Sharma knows that winning the World Cup is not going to be easy 🏏#indiancricketteam #teamindia #t20worldcup https://t.co/j03jra4Spb

This will mark the second time the arch-rivals square off Down Under at a World Cup, the first time in the shortest format. Their 1992 ODI World Cup game was hosted by the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in New South Wales.

The weather is expected to play a huge role in the fixture, with the forecast predicting up to an 80 percent chance of precipitation in the city on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 - Super 12s Match 4 - Sunday, October 23 (1:30PM IST)

Who will win the upcoming contest between the two arch-rivals at the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes