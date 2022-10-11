IND vs SA 2022: "Dinner time with boys"- Shikhar Dhawan enjoys outing with teammates ahead of series decider

The second-string Indian side under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan are leaving no stone unturned to spend some quality time together ahead of the ODI series decider against South Africa. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the clash on Tuesday, October 11.

In an Instagram post shared by the veteran cricketer, some of the players from the squad can be seen having dinner together. Dhawan captioned the picture as:

“Dinner time with boys #TeamBonding.”

Dhawan was in the company of Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan as the team members gelled together ahead of the all-important game.

In the absence of several regular players who are currently in Australia preparing for the T20 World Cup, Dhawan has marshaled his troops very well with the scoreline reading 1-1.

After an impressive showing by South Africa in the first ODI, India bounced back strongly in the second fixture. Riding on the back of stupendous performances by Shreyas and Ishan Kishan, the Men in Blue leveled the series on Sunday, October 9.

"My biggest goal is to play in the 2023 World Cup" - Shikhar Dhawan outlines his ambitions

Dhawan has been the backbone of the Indian ODI team for several years now. After being sidelined from the other two formats, the left-handed opening batter has set a goal for himself and wants to play the 50 overs World Cup, which is slated to take place in India next year.

Dhawan, who has been an extraordinary performer for India in ICC events, is not aware of what the future holds for him but his only goal is to find a spot in the 2023 World Cup squad. Addressing reporters ahead of the ODI series, the southpaw said:

“I don’t know how long I am going to play cricket, but right now my biggest goal is to play in the 2023 World Cup. Every time I play, I am grateful to God and wish to stay fit. I have had a beautiful career, and I always try to pass my knowledge on to youngsters.

"Now there is new responsibility on my shoulders, but I am enjoying this opportunity and challenges ahead."

Dhawan will look to lead from the front in the series decider after failing to deliver in the first two games. He did get a start in the last game but had to perish to a brilliant delivery by Wayne Parnell.

He is well aware of the stiff competition around the team and needs to start scoring consistently to fulfill his dreams of making it to the 50 overs World Cup squad.

Poll : 0 votes