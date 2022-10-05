IND vs SA 2022: “Why reverse hit?” – Fans react as Dinesh Karthik gifts his wicket to Keshav Maharaj after 21-ball 46

Senior Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik shone with the bat against South Africa in the third T20I in Indore on Tuesday (October 4). Unfortunately, he couldn't fully utilize his good form and take his team close to the target. India ended up losing the match by 49 runs.

The right-handed batter came into bat when India were reduced to 4/2 in 1.4 overs. He put on a show for the fans, smashing 46 runs off 21 deliveries, including four sixes and as many fours. The wicketkeeper batter slammed 19 runs off Wayne Parnell in the sixth over.

However, fans seemed displeased as when the veteran chose to play a reverse sweep in the seventh over bowled by Keshav Maharaj. He failed to connect and the ball went on to disturb the stumps, ending Karthik’s explosive knock and jolting India's chase.

Fans took to Twitter to express their anger as 13 overs were left for Karthik to play an impactful knock ahead of the T20 World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

Right Arm Over @RightArmOver_



#INDvSA Proper Dinesh Karthik dismissal. Karthik sidha sidha khel hi nahi sakta.. isko kuch karne ki chool rehti hi hai isiliye mujhe darr lagta hai isko finish karte huye dekh kar. Proper Dinesh Karthik dismissal. Karthik sidha sidha khel hi nahi sakta.. isko kuch karne ki chool rehti hi hai isiliye mujhe darr lagta hai isko finish karte huye dekh kar.#INDvSA

Adeel @Fruno_Bernandez Dinesh Karthik should ho to jail for attempting that shot.

Suicidal! This innings could’ve changed his overdue career. Dinesh Karthik should ho to jail for attempting that shot. Suicidal! This innings could’ve changed his overdue career.

Ankit @ankit20192 @BCCI @mastercardindia @DineshKarthik nice show but that shot was not relevent that time @BCCI @mastercardindia @DineshKarthik nice show but that shot was not relevent that time

Sagar @sagarcasm Dinesh Karthik played a reverse shot to pay a tribute to the birthday boy Rishabh Pant. Dinesh Karthik played a reverse shot to pay a tribute to the birthday boy Rishabh Pant.

Joshua85 @Joshsherry85 You deserve to get out playing those shots! Dinesh Karthik… You deserve to get out playing those shots! Dinesh Karthik…

Chinna Surya @SuryaIverson



Anyhoo an impact innings by DK!

#INDvSA Century was on the cards for Dinesh Karthik tonight! But he misses out!Anyhoo an impact innings by DK! Century was on the cards for Dinesh Karthik tonight! But he misses out!Anyhoo an impact innings by DK!#INDvSA

Dinesh Karthik is in good form ahead of the T20 World Cup

Dinesh Karthik has been in good form ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. He has made full use of his opportunities in played the role of a finisher effectively in the last few overs of India's innings.

He remained unbeaten in the last three T20Is for India, which included an unbeaten 17 off seven deliveries in the second T20I on Sunday (October 2).

On Tuesday, Dinesh Karthik was pushed up the order and given an opportunity to play a longer innings. With a high required run-rate, the Tamil Nadu cricketer did the needful and scored at breakneck speed.

However, his attempt to play an unorthodox shot ended his innings, but not before he once again reminded everyone of his quality. Interestingly, the main rival to DK for his position in the team, Rishabh Pant came in to bat ahead of Karthik, as an opener.

Pant was also looking ominous before he too got out in a soft manner, lobbing a wide delivery to a fielder on the off side. In the end, in the battle of wicketkeeper-batsman, Karthik emerged as the winner in the third T20I.

Now, the designated finisher of the Indian team needs to step up at the showpiece event in Australia if the Men in Blue want to lift the trophy after a 15-year-gap. It would be fitting for Karthik to achieve that goal with India as he was part of the 2007 World T20-winning team.

Dinesh Karthik will next be seen in action during the T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures against Australia (October 17) and New Zealand (October 19).

The Men in Blue will begin their Super 12 stage against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 23).

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (replacement yet to be announced), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.

