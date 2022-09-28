IND vs SA 2022: “The name is enough for opposition” – Fans react as Suryakumar Yadav smashes unbeaten 33-ball 50 against South Africa

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his purple patch for the Men in Blue in T20Is on Wednesday (September 28). Playing against South Africa, he smashed an unbeaten 50 off 33 balls at a decent strike rate of 151.5 in the first match in Thiruvananthapuram. The match-winning knock included three sixes and five fours.

Chasing 107, he also shared an unbeaten 93-run stand with KL Rahul (51) for the third wicket to guide India home by eight wickets. The victory helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead against the Proteas in the three-match series.

The 32-year-old also slammed an impressive 36-ball 69 knock against Australia in the recently concluded series.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement after witnessing another masterclass from the Mumbaikar. Here are some of the reactions:

On Wednesday, Suryakumar Yadav also broke Shikhar Dhawan's (689) record of scoring the most T20I runs by an Indian batter in a calendar year. He has, so far, scored 732 runs in 21 T20I matches, including a century and five fifties this year.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



Most runs (men)

699 - Suryakumar Yadav in 2022

689 - Shikhar Dhawan in 2018

641 - Virat Kohli in 2016

590 - Rohit Sharma in 2018

Suryakumar Yadav breaks the T20I record for most runs among Indians in a calendar year.
Most runs (men)
699 - Suryakumar Yadav in 2022
689 - Shikhar Dhawan in 2018
641 - Virat Kohli in 2016
590 - Rohit Sharma in 2018

He also eclipsed Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan’s tally of most T20I sixes in a year.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



44* - Suryakumar Yadav in 2022

42 - Mohammad Rizwan in 2021

41 - Martin Guptill in 2021

Most sixes in a calendar year in T20Is:
44* - Suryakumar Yadav in 2022
42 - Mohammad Rizwan in 2021
41 - Martin Guptill in 2021

“He has an incredible range of shots”- Saba Karim hails Suryakumar Yadav's explosive batting

Former Indian selector Saba Karim is extremely pleased by Suryakumar Yadav’s incredible range of shots. He also labeled the batter a match-winner and wants him to carry his sublime form into the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Speaking on India News, Karim said:

“Suryakumar possesses all the qualities required in a batter. He scored runs against a strong bowling and fielding attack in the middle-order. Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a match-winner for India. I want him to replicate his form in T20 World Cup.”

He also hailed Suryakumar's unique ability to play more than one type of shot off every ball, saying that bowlers are under pressure while bowling to the Mumbai Indians' batter.

“He is an unpredictable batter and it’s tough to bowl such players. If a batter can play three different shots off the same delivery, imagine the pressure on the bowler.”

Suryakumar will next be in action in the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2).

