IND vs SA 2022: "Had the length been a bit shorter, that would have been a big chance" - Kuldeep Yadav on narrowly missing out on a hattrick in the third ODI

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav opened up about narrowly missing out on a record hat-trick during the third ODI against South Africa on Tuesday, October 11 in Delhi. The left-arm wrist spinner was adjudged player of the match for his stunning figures of 4-18 as India registered a 2-1 series win over the Proteas.
Kuldeep Yadav was introduced into the attack during the 20th over of the innings, by which time the visitors were reduced to 67-5. He made an instant impact by claiming Andile Phehlukwayo's wicket. The spinner struck twice off successive deliveries in the 26th over and was on the verge of a hat-trick.
However, Lungi Ngidi fended off the crucial delivery, leaving Kuldeep Yadav with a wry smile.
Claiming that he pitched the ball too full, resulting in Ngidi being able to defend it, the left-arm spinner said in an interaction with Mohammed Siraj after the series decider:
"The plan was very simple for the hattrick ball. I was bowling the wrong'un from around the wicket before that so I thought the batter would be expecting the same. So, I had planned the normal delivery which comes into the right-hander, but I pitched it a little up, so it hit his bat-pad. Had the length been a bit shorter, that would have been a big chance."
The Uttar Pradesh-born spinner already has two ODI hattricks to his name. He would have been the second bowler after Lasith Malinga to have three ODI hat-tricks had he dismissed Lungi Ngidi. Currently, four more bowlers, along with Kuldeep Yadav, have claimed two hat-tricks in the 50-over format.
"They were five down when I came on to bowl, so I was looking for wickets straightaway" - Kuldeep Yadav
Coming after an injury layoff, Kuldeep Yadav had a solid series against South Africa. Playing across all three matches, the spinner claimed six wickets in the series at an economy of 5.01.
Claiming that he was looking to bowl aggressively on a surface that offered a lot of assistance for spinners, he said:
"First of all, it was a good performance. The bowling was good throughout the series, and the ball was gripping well today. So, I was just trying to bowl on a good length. They were five down when I came on to bowl, so I was looking for wickets straightaway. I was varying my pace, so I am happy with my performance."
Will the spinner feature in ODI cricket more often following a promising set of performances?