IND vs SA 2022: "Harshal Patel has been a big disappointment"- Reetinder Sodhi

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi has expressed his disappointment with all-rounder Harshal Patel's performance in the T20I series against South Africa.

The pacer started the series well, picking up two wickets and conceding just 26 runs as the Proteas collapsed in the first T20I. However, he put in a poor display in the second match, giving away 45 runs in four overs and failing to pick up a wicket.

He continued to leak runs in the third T20I in Indore on Tuesday (October 4), conceding 49 in his spell of four overs without picking up a wicket.

Harshal is part of Team India's 15-man contingent for the 2022 T20 World Cup and is expected to be one of their go-to bowlers at the death in the tournament. His form will be worrying for the team, especially after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the showpiece event due to a back injury.

Speaking to India News, Sodhi explained why Harshal Patel has become predictable, especially with his slower deliveries. He said:

"Harshal Patel has been a big disappointment. He bowls a great slower delivery. But if you overdo your weapon, the opposition batters set themselves up for it and you become predictable."

The former cricketer added:

"You need to have precise variations and Team India wouldn't want the opposition to score in excess of 200. So Harshal needs to learn very quickly."

Harshal Patel is leaking runs consistently: Reetinder Sodhi

Along with Harshal Patel, Sodhi also voiced concerns about how expensive the likes of Umesh Yadav and Deepak Chahar were in Indore. Yadav gave away 34 runs in his three overs, while Chahar, who was economical in the second T20I, conceded 48 in his four overs.

With Bumrah injured, the former cricketer believes the duo had a golden opportunity to make a late entry into the squad for the T20 World Cup. However, both players largely failed to impress despite picking up a wicket apiece.

On this, Sodhi stated:

"You need to have a potent bowling attack that execute the yorkers well and bowl to their field. I would like to single out Harshal here because he has been leaking runs consistently. These performances will definitely hurt his confidence."

He added:

"The likes of Umesh Yadav and Deepak Chahar need to make the most of their chances. You won't get many chances in life."

