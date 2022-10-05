IND vs SA 2022: "He was always against me playing cricket" - Mukesh Kumar dedicates maiden India call-up to his late father

Indian fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has stated that he will dedicate his maiden call-up to the national team to his late father. The right-arm medium bowler revealed that his father was against him playing the sport in the early days of his career but was proud when Kumar made his debut in the Ranji Trophy.

Along with right-handed batter Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar earned his maiden call-up to the national side for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. The 28-year-old grabbed headlines after picking up five wickets in the Rest of India's win over Saurashtra in a first-class fixture in Rajkot.

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic

That's Lunch on Day 1 of the @mastercardindia #IraniCup!

4⃣ wickets for Mukesh Kumar
3⃣ wickets each for Umran Malik & Kuldeep Sen

Rest of India bowl out Saurashtra for 98.

Ahead of a potential international debut on Thursday in Lucknow, Mukesh Kumar stated that he misses his father and recalled how tough it was to convince him about a career in cricket. He also credited the likes of Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman for supporting him throughout his career.

Mukesh Kumar told the Times of India:

"Wish he was alive today. I could share this news with him. He was always against me playing cricket. My mom always supported me. Sourav sir, VVS sir, and Ranadeb Bose sir have supported me a lot in my career. Until I made my Ranji debut, it was really tough to convince my father that I can make it to a high level of cricket."

He continued:

"When I made my Ranji debut, he was very happy and blessed me. I can't forget that day. Today, I'm missing him a lot. I wish he was here with me and I could hug him and tell him that I have been selected for the Indian team. I am dedicating this call-up to my father. I am sure he must be very happy and watching me from above."

Kumar's father Kashi Nath Singh passed away following a brain hemorrhage in 2019. According to TOI, he always wanted his son to get a government job and have a secure future. Mukesh also appeared for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) exam thrice but failed to clear it.

"I want to go and just perform now" - Mukesh Kumar

Shikhar Dhawan will lead India. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 28-year-old, who has 17 wickets in 18 List A games, remains eager to make an impact against South Africa and share the dressing room with India's senior players. Kumar explained:

"I have always believed in hard work and it paid off for me in the end. I wanted to do well in domestic cricket. I want to just go and perform now. The squad looks very strong. We have a talented captain in Shikhar Dhawan.

"I am really excited to meet these seniors and learn a lot from them. Sharing the dressing room with India players will be amazing and I am looking forward to learning a lot."





Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

The Men in Blue have already clinched the T20 series against the Proteas. Shikhar Dhawan & Co. will now turn their attention to the 50-over series against the same opponents.

