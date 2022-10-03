IND vs SA 2022: "He is one of the main reasons why South Africa couldn't reach the target" - Ashish Nehra on Deepak Chahar

Former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra has hailed pacer Indian pacer Deepak Chahar for his brilliant performance against South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday (October 2).

Chahar showed great control with the new ball, bowling a maiden over upfront, and also did well at the death, delivering his variations with confidence. Although he wasn't among the wickets, he ensured he conceded just eight runs in his final over against the well-set David Miller and Quinton de Kock.

The pacer ended with superb figures of 0/24 from his four overs, with the two other Indian pacers conceding over 11 runs an over.

There has been a lot of debate about Deepak Chahar's ability to deliver the goods with the old ball and in conditions that don't help swing bowlers. However, the right-armer showed his ability to adapt in the match against South Africa.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, Nehra credited Chahar for understanding his limitations and backing his skillset despite the big names he was bowling to. He said:

"Deepak Chahar's strength is his swing bowling and has a brilliant seam position. Both he and Arshdeep [Singh] did well with the new ball by picking up early wickets and pushing the opposition on the back foot."

Nehra continued:

"Chahar came back well later and showed great variations which were tough for the batters to put away. He is one of the main reasons why South Africa couldn't reach the target."

DIPTI MSDIAN @Diptiranjan_7 Gave only 8runs in 17th over and bowled with 6 economy with one maiden over in pp. That's Deepak Chahar for you. Gave only 8runs in 17th over and bowled with 6 economy with one maiden over in pp. That's Deepak Chahar for you. https://t.co/TCRdxcof8z

RP Singh also praises Deepak Chahar for his performance against South Africa

Former Indian pacer RP Singh also agreed with what Nehra had to say about Deepak Chahar's spell.

He also feels Chahar's partner Arshdeep Singh should learn how to make use of variations when the stock ball (yorker) isn't quite being executed well. This is something Chahar did well against South Africa in Guwahati.

Abhi @CoverDrive001 Deepak chahar once upon a time Deepak chahar once upon a time 🌚 https://t.co/QuDaN4TyQZ

On this, he stated:

"Deepak pushed the game further beyond South Africa with his final over where he showed great variations. Arshdeep tried hard to nail the yorker. But I feel sometimes you need to realize that it's just not your day and need to execute something else. Sticking to bowling yorkers despite missing the mark consistently is something I don't think is right."

Chahar will look to leave his mark once again when India take on South Africa in the final T20I of the series on Tuesday (October 4).

Will Deepak Chahar find a place in India's main squad for the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far