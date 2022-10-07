IND vs SA 2022: "I missed connecting a couple of shots" - Sanju Samson on his valiant knock in 1st ODI

Indian keeper-batter Sanju Samson admitted that if only he had played two more big shots, the hosts would have beaten South Africa in the first ODI in Lucknow. However, the right-handed batter felt satisfied with his contribution on Thursday (October 6) night.

The right-handed batter registered his highest score in ODIs, hitting an unbeaten 63-ball 86 in a rain-curtailed game. Chasing 250 in 40 overs, Samson nearly took India over the line after coming out to bat at 51-4. However, the Proteas eked out a nine-run victory and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The 27-year-old, who took time to get going, said in a press conference after the loss:

"I like to spend some time on the wicket and it becomes special after wearing the Indian jersey. However, we play only to win the game. I missed connecting a couple of shots; hence, I'll try to do better the next time. Nevertheless, I'm satisfied with my contribution."

BCCI @BCCI



The right-handed batter has kept the run chase alive with his clean striking!



need 59 off the final four overs.



Don't miss the LIVE coverage of the FIFTY for @IamSanjuSamson The right-handed batter has kept the run chase alive with his clean striking! #TeamIndia need 59 off the final four overs.Don't miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @starsportsindia FIFTY for @IamSanjuSamson 👏👏The right-handed batter has kept the run chase alive with his clean striking! #TeamIndia need 59 off the final four overs.Don't miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @starsportsindia https://t.co/298jDemOit

Samson underlined that they planned to put Tabraiz Shamsi under pressure as he struggled the most among the South African bowlers. Hence, he backed himself to win the game in the final over. The keeper-batter explained:

"The plan was that South African bowlers were bowling well, but Shamsi was going expensive today. Hence, we thought we could target him. He had one over left, so I knew even if we needed 24 runs, I was confident of hitting four sixes. Thus, I took the game deep. I also think that the other batters responded well."

The Men in Blue needed 31 off the final over and they still stood a chance as Shamsi conceded 11 off the first two balls. Nevertheless, the left-arm wrist-spinner held his nerve to close out the game.

"We'll try to do better in the next match" - Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer added 67 runs in quick time. (Credits: Twitter)

The Kerala-born player also reflected that India have a lot to learn from the loss ahead of the next game in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9. He added:

"Even I erred. Although I made 80 odd runs, I erred. Our team has done well, but there are learnings from this game, so we'll try to do better in the next match."

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 9 RUNS



Wickets at regular intervals gave the



#INDvSA #BePartOfIt RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 9 RUNSWickets at regular intervals gave the #Proteas the early momentum but India fought back. A 93-run sixth-wicket stand threatened to steal the win but our bowlers held their nerve to claim the victory 🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 9 RUNSWickets at regular intervals gave the #Proteas the early momentum but India fought back. A 93-run sixth-wicket stand threatened to steal the win but our bowlers held their nerve to claim the victory#INDvSA #BePartOfIt https://t.co/MqRBks42TE

South Africa's Heinrich Klassen, who struck an unbeaten 65-ball 74, won the Player of the Match award. David Miller also played a vital role, scoring 75* off 63 balls.

