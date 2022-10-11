IND vs SA 2022: "I've been given instructions to be ready and do this finishing role" - Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has stated that he has been told to prepare himself to play the finisher's role for Team India in ODIs.

The Kerala-born star has predominantly batted in the top order wherever he has played. This has been one of the reasons for him not getting consistent chances for the Men in Blue as the team already have several world-class top-order batters.

Samson has done a fine job in ODIs whenever he has received an opportunity, scoring 292 runs in eight matches at a fantastic average of 73. He has already scored 116 runs in India's ongoing series against South Africa and is yet to be dismissed.

Speaking to commentators before the start of the third ODI of the series against the Proteas, Sanju Samson opened up on how he has prepared himself to play the finisher's role. He said:

"I've been given instructions to be ready and do this finishing role since the last one year. So, physically I've been doing a lot of top-order batting, but mentally I've been understanding the game a bit more."

Samson continued:

"How to react to situations and how people have done it in the past and learning from the history and people who have done it before. So, yes a lot of learning has gone into this and I'm really enjoying this role as well."

Sanju Samson on team meeting after the 1st ODI

Sanju Samson believes that Team India's spirits are high at the moment after winning the second ODI against South Africa on October 9.

The batter believes they aren't feeling any pressure heading into the series decider in Delhi on Tuesday (October 11). Although they lost in the first ODI in Lucknow, Samson claimed that the team management and captain Shikhar Dhawan played a huge role in keeping the atmosphere positive.

On this, he stated:

"After the first game, we had a really positive meeting where a lot of positives were covered. We didn't have a good game as [we] expected but I think the team management, the coach and the captain really instilled in every player how special we are and how important it is to keep focusing on the process and things that are in our control."

The Men in Blue have opted to bowl first in the third ODI and have gone in with an unchanged side.

