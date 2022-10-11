ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on October 11 after IND vs SA 2022 ODI series

India have jumped to the number one spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with a magnificent win against South Africa on Tuesday. The Men in Blue crushed the Proteas by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to earn 10 more points in the Super League.

South Africa desperately needed the 30 points up for grabs in this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series to keep their hopes of a direct ticket to the World Cup 2023 alive. However, the Proteas could only earn 10 points.

The Temba Bavuma-led outfit won the first ODI in Lucknow by nine runs but lost the other two matches against a second-string Indian squad. While India have moved into the top spot, South Africa continue to languish in the 11th spot on the 13-team standings.

Courtesy of the big defeat they suffered in Delhi on Tuesday, the South African team's net run rate has sunk to -0.458. Since South Africa have forfeited their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Australia due to SA20, they will find it extremely challenging to finish in the top eight.

When is the next ODI series in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League?

India won the Super League series against South Africa by a scoreline of 2-1 (Image: Getty)

The ODI format will take a backseat for the next few weeks now. All nations will focus on the shortest form of the sport as the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will commence this Sunday in Australia.

The next ICC World Cup Super League series will feature the Indian cricket team and New Zealand. The three-match series will start on November 25 in Auckland. It will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue can cement their top spot in the standings.

