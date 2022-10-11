IND vs SA 2022: "India might consider playing an extra batter in place of a spinner" - Aakash Chopra feels Shahbaz Ahmed needs to be dropped for 3rd ODI 

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that the Men in Blue will not require the services of three spinners on a surface that has been under covers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Prolonged spells of rain in the capital city make it a prospect more suitable for the seam bowlers to exploit.

With Kuldeep Yadav assuming the role of the lead spinner in the current ODI outfit, Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar found a place in the seven-wicket win in the second game in Ranchi a few days back.

However, with the venue in Delhi having small boundaries and not much turn on offer, there is a chance that one of them might be dropped.

Urging India to drop Ahmed in favor of a batter for the third ODI, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Now since there are no more pacers in the Indian squad. India might consider playing an extra batter in place of a spinner. I don't think there will be much help for the spinners, so dropping a spinner would leave the team with only five bowlers, but still."

Chopra continued:

"Since there are plenty of left-handed batters in the South African side, I would play Washington Sundar and drop Shahbaz Ahmed."

Ahmed had a good maiden outing in national colors after finishing with figures of 1-54 off his 10 overs. Sundar, on the other hand, was roped in the side as a replacement for Deepak Chahar, who continues to struggle with a back injury.

"When Temba Bavuma was not playing, the South African team looked more balanced" - Aakash Chopra

South African skipper Temba Bavuma's form in white-ball cricket has been under the scanner for quite a while now.

The right-handed batter is yet to cross double figures on the tour and missed the second ODI due to illness. Keshav Maharaj led the side in his absence in Ranchi.

Chopra opined that with the way the Proteas batters are playing at the moment, it is hard for Bavuma to find a place in the playing XI. He explained:

"Wayne Parnell has trapped Shikhar Dhawan with some tight lines in this series. I would bring Ruturaj Gaikwad in for Shahbaz Ahmed and play him at No.3. When Temba Bavuma was not playing, the South African team looked more balanced. With the way their batters are playing, there does not seem to be a place for Temba Bavuma."

Bavuma last crossed the fifty-run mark earlier this year while scoring a match-winning hundred against India in Paarl. He is arguably in a race against time to prove his mettle, despite being the captain, especially with the other batters being in better form.

Noting that Bavuma's presence is making the team look weaker, Chopra said:

There is a possibility that Bavuma might not play the third ODI as well. While he has been announced as captain for the T20 World Cup, I am still not convinced that it is the right path for them. Unfortunately, his presence is not making the team stronger. If the captain is making the team weaker, then it is a big issue.

India will take on South Africa in the series decider on Tuesday, October 11. The three-match affair is currently level at 1-1.

Should India drop Shahbaz Ahmed in favor of a batter in the third ODI? Let us know what you think.

