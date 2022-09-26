IND vs SA 2022: Mohammed Shami, Deepak Hooda doubtful for T20Is against South Africa; Shreyas Iyer could come in - Reports

Pacer Mohammed Shami and batter Deepak Hooda are unlikely to be part of Team India’s squad for the T20I series against South Africa, which begins on September 28. Shreyas Iyer, who hasn’t played a T20I since the tour of West Indies, could be added to the squad.

Shami made a return to India's T20I squad after being picked for the home series against Australia. However, he was ruled out due to COVID-19 ahead of the series and was replaced by Umesh Yadav. Hooda, meanwhile, has picked up a back injury and was unavailable for Sunday's (September 25) match against Australia in Hyderabad.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Shami has not fully recovered from COVID-19 yet and hence is unlikely to be available for the T20Is against South Africa as well. Hooda, too, needs more time to recover from his back injury.

The report added that Shami has not traveled to Thiruvananthapuram, the venue for the first T20I against South Africa. Yadav is thus likely to remain part of the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa as well.

#IndianCricketTeam Till yesterday, Mohammed Shami hasn't yet recovered from #COVID19 . He is yet to test negative. His participation in SA series at start looks doubtful. Till yesterday, Mohammed Shami hasn't yet recovered from #COVID19. He is yet to test negative. His participation in SA series at start looks doubtful.#INDvAUS @BCCI #IndianCricketTeam

Hooda also has not traveled with the Indian team to Thiruvananthapuram. His injury might force him to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. It is highly likely that Shreyas will replace him in the squad for the South Africa series.

Will Mohammed Shami travel with Team India squad for the T20 World Cup?

While Shami is not part of Team India’s main T20 World Cup 2022 squad for the ICC event, which begins in Australia next month, he has been named one of four standbys. There is uncertainty over whether he will travel with the team for the tournament.

A source was quoted as saying by the website over the same:

"There is no medical update about the time that will take for him to be fully fit but currently it does not look good."

ANI @ANI Deepak Hooda ruled out of the three-match T20I series between India and South Africa due to a back injury. He got injured during India vs Australia T20I series: Sources



(File photo) Deepak Hooda ruled out of the three-match T20I series between India and South Africa due to a back injury. He got injured during India vs Australia T20I series: Sources(File photo) https://t.co/EQuNNwsyWU

Shami has not played a T20I since the World Cup in the UAE last year. He was last seen in action during the tour of England in July.

India will play three T20Is and three ODIs against the Proteas from September 28 to October 11.

