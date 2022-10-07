IND vs SA 2022: "Obviously he hasn't got the accolades that he deserves as an ODI cricketer" - Sanjay Bangar on the impact Shikhar Dhawan has had on Indian cricket 

Former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar has heaped praise on stand-in ODI captain Shikhar Dhawan for his contributions over the years. The left-handed opening batter is currently one of the most senior members of the squad. Despite being out of contention for Test and T20I cricket, he is an indispensable member of the ODI setup.

Following the first team's departure for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the onus of leading the second-string squad in the ODI series against South Africa is on Dhawan.

The veteran batter is himself keen to lock his position at the top of the order for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Noting that Dhawan is one of the best left-handed batters produced by India among the likes of Sourav Ganguly and Gautam Gambhir, Bangar said on Star Sports:

"A couple of things, obviously he hasn't got the accolades that he deserves as an ODI cricketer. If you think of great left-handers who have played for the country, you think of Sourav Ganguly at the top, Gautam Gambhir and who next?"

Bangar added:

"The kind of consistency that he has in this format is absolutely phenomenal,"

Dhawan has continued to be a regular feature in the 50-over format in national colors. With ODI cricket being his sole area of focus for Team India, he has been able to make the most out of the situation and, as a result, is the side's leading scorer since the 2019 ODI World Cup.

"He has got ODI cricket in his hands" - Sanjay Bangar on Shikhar Dhawan's World Cup ambitions

Dhawan was last seen during Team India's nine-run loss against South Africa on Thursday, October 6, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. He was dismissed by Wayne Parnell for just four runs as India attempted to chase down 250 in 40 overs.

During the post-match presentation, Dhawan stated that he was proud of his teammates for the way they fought back despite the nine-run loss.

Shedding some light into Dhawan's free and positive personality, Bangar said:

"He is somebody who is a very happy-go-lucky guy. He doesn't really regret a lot of things that has happened in the past. That's his mindset, that's his outlook towards life. He values what he has in his hands. He has got ODI cricket in his hands."

The second India-South Africa ODI will be played in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9.

Will Shikhar Dhawan feature in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India? Let us know what you think.

