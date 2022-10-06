IND vs SA 2022: "Overcast conditions me bhi" - Fans react as Men in Blue leave out Deepak Chahar from 1st ODI

Deepak Chahar failed to find a place in the rain-curtailed first ODI against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6.

The Indian think tank chose to go ahead with Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Avesh Khan among the three seamers. The Men in Blue also named two spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi.

India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl in overcast conditions.

Here is Team News @Ruutu1331 to make his ODI debut.Follow the matchHere is #TeamIndia 's Playing XI for the first #INDvSA ODI 🚨 Team News 🚨@Ruutu1331 to make his ODI debut. 👍Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDVSA-1STODIHere is #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the first #INDvSA ODI 🔽 https://t.co/otnX6dauyt

Fans took to Twitter to express their shock after Chahar was not used under overcast conditions, which often brings out the best in him.

A section of Twitter users also felt that the bowler should be given maximum opportunities as he is in the fray to replace injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

Here are some of the reactions:

#sarcasm @Cricket4Sarcasm @BCCI

Would be interesting to know the reason !!!! @mastercardindia Overcast conditions me bhi Deepak chahar not included.. !!!!!Would be interesting to know the reason !!!! @BCCI @mastercardindia Overcast conditions me bhi Deepak chahar not included.. !!!!!Would be interesting to know the reason !!!!

A-Man @ratedAMAN



He gives batting depth too.



Freaking clowns. BCCI @BCCI Toss Update



have elected to bowl against South Africa in the first



Follow the match bit.ly/INDVSA-1STODI Toss Update #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against South Africa in the first #INDvSA ODI.Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia have elected to bowl against South Africa in the first #INDvSA ODI. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDVSA-1STODI https://t.co/Fp26EPIXQq Why won't you play Deepak Chahar in place of Avesh Khan?He gives batting depth too.Freaking clowns. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… Why won't you play Deepak Chahar in place of Avesh Khan?He gives batting depth too.Freaking clowns. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket



#CricketTwitter Chahar would be gutted to not play in these conditions. Siraj getting that much swing and seam..Chahar would have been almost unplayable Chahar would be gutted to not play in these conditions. Siraj getting that much swing and seam..Chahar would have been almost unplayable#CricketTwitter

Vaibhav @ervaibhavkumar

Team selections are not making sense at all off late.

#INDvSA Baffling to see Avesh Khan playing ahead of Deepak Chahar.Team selections are not making sense at all off late. Baffling to see Avesh Khan playing ahead of Deepak Chahar.Team selections are not making sense at all off late.#INDvSA

Kaushal Kishor @Kaushal89446431 Deepak chahar ku nhi hai bhai Deepak chahar ku nhi hai bhai

Naman @Mr_unknown23_



#INDvSA Here we are talking about Deepak Chahar in the T20 World Cup Squad meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan feels he isn't suited for an India A ODI side 🙂. Here we are talking about Deepak Chahar in the T20 World Cup Squad meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan feels he isn't suited for an India A ODI side 🙂. #INDvSA

Jovin @jovin_tweets @gurkiratsgill Workload management maybe because Chahar could be drafted into the WC squad? @gurkiratsgill Workload management maybe because Chahar could be drafted into the WC squad?

Vikram 🏏⚽ @shortarmpull Chahar rested or dropped ?? Chahar rested or dropped ??

Chahar was recently part of the T20I series victory against the Proteas, where he picked up three wickets in as many games. He was one of the best bowlers in the three T20Is and was economical with the ball.

Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Shami to replace Jasprit Bumrah for T20 World Cup

Team India left for Australia on Thursday morning to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 without their 15th player after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the marquee T20 event.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are likely to announce Bumrah’s replacement by October 15, ahead of the warm-up fixtures for the T20 World Cup.

As per reports, senior pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Bumrah for the showpiece T20 event, subject to full fitness after COVID-19 recovery. Deepak Chahar, who is also on the standby list, could be drafted into the main squad if Shami fails to pass the fitness test.

With Chahar out of the first ODI against the Proteas, the Men in Blue will likely assess his performance in the remaining matches in Ranchi (October 9) and New Delhi (October 11).

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (replacement yet to be announced), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.

