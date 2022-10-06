IND vs SA 2022: "Overcast conditions me bhi" - Fans react as Men in Blue leave out Deepak Chahar from 1st ODI

Deepak Chahar failed to find a place in the rain-curtailed first ODI against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6.
The Indian think tank chose to go ahead with Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Avesh Khan among the three seamers. The Men in Blue also named two spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi.
India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl in overcast conditions.
Fans took to Twitter to express their shock after Chahar was not used under overcast conditions, which often brings out the best in him.
A section of Twitter users also felt that the bowler should be given maximum opportunities as he is in the fray to replace injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad.
Chahar was recently part of the T20I series victory against the Proteas, where he picked up three wickets in as many games. He was one of the best bowlers in the three T20Is and was economical with the ball.
Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Shami to replace Jasprit Bumrah for T20 World Cup
Team India left for Australia on Thursday morning to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 without their 15th player after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the marquee T20 event.
Rohit Sharma and Co. are likely to announce Bumrah’s replacement by October 15, ahead of the warm-up fixtures for the T20 World Cup.
As per reports, senior pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Bumrah for the showpiece T20 event, subject to full fitness after COVID-19 recovery. Deepak Chahar, who is also on the standby list, could be drafted into the main squad if Shami fails to pass the fitness test.
With Chahar out of the first ODI against the Proteas, the Men in Blue will likely assess his performance in the remaining matches in Ranchi (October 9) and New Delhi (October 11).
India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (replacement yet to be announced), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.
Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.