IND vs SA 2022: "Purpose of including such a player is to play him" - RP Singh backs Ravichandran Ashwin to retain his place in the playing XI

Former Indian pacer RP Singh feels that Ravichandran Ashwin should get a run of games over Yuzvendra Chahal in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2022. The veteran off-spinner played in the first T20I against South Africa and finished with economical figures of zero for eight from his four overs.

The Tamil Nadu-born player was once again thrust into India's T20I setup ahead of the tour of the Caribbean after a lengthy absence. He has made sporadic appearances since his return and featured in the series opener against the Proteas to counter their left-handed batters.

Opining that a senior player of Ashwin's caliber has been included in the squad to play games rather than warm the bench, Singh said on Cricbuzz:

"India should not look to make any changes. One problem that is currently a concern is the lack of a sixth bowler. The combination in the first T20I was fine, with Ashwin in there. If you have included a senior player in the team. Now the purpose of including such a player is to obviously play him."

Featuring in six T20Is in 2022, Ashwin has claimed five wickets at an economy rate of 6.13. While he has claimed more than one wicket on just one instance, he is yet to record an economy of over seven since his return.

"I want Axar and Ashwin to continue in this series" - Ashish Nehra

Ashwin's inclusion in the playing XI meant that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had to miss out. The finger-spinner duo of Ashwin and Axar Patel had a comfortable outing in the first T20I, with the pace department taking care of the South African batting unit.

Team India had to go in with five bowlers since all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda were unavailable for the series.

Backing India to play with the same team irrespective of the conditions on offer, former pacer Ashish Nehra said during the same interaction:

"I want Axar and Ashwin to continue in this series. So, India should not make any changes. The team are looking at Axar as a batting option in the lower middle order as well and Ashwin has only played one match. Chahal has played plenty of matches. So, irrespective of the conditions the same team should play again."

The Men in Blue are scheduled to take on South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday, October 2, in Guwahati. Rohit Sharma's side currently hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Should the senior spinner play over Chahal in the second T20I as well? Let us know what you think.

