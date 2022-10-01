IND vs SA 2022: “India is trying to give all 15 members of the squad opportunities” – Saba Karim delighted to see Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar in action ahead of T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer Saba Karim is impressed with the Indian team management for giving all 15 members of the ICC T20 World Cup squad opportunities ahead of the big event in Australia.

He feels that giving chances to youngsters like Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar will keep them fit and in form for the showpiece event next month.

The two pacers rose to the occasion against South Africa in the absence of senior pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (rested) and Jasprit Bumrah (injured) on Wednesday (September 28).

While Arshdeep emerged as the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, Chahar also took a couple of wickets in the powerplay overs.

Speaking on India News, the former Indian selector said:

“India are playing two young pacers, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya have been rested. India is trying to give all 15 members of the squad opportunities so that all players stay fit and stay in peak form for the T20 World Cup.”

It is worth mentioning that Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin were also drafted in India’s playing XI on Wednesday. The duo replaced star all-rounder Hardik Pandya (rested for the entire series) and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ashwin, in particular, shone as he gave away only eight runs in four overs, which included a maiden.

“Team India’s form is very good”- Saba Karim ahead of T20 World Cup﻿

Saba Karim is quite pleased with Rohit Sharma and Co. and their performances ahead of the T20 World Cup. He feels that the Men in Blue are in good form, having won the opening T20I against South Africa, after registering a T20I series victory against Australia.

However, he felt that there are still some areas of concern that need to be addressed in the upcoming two T20Is, like bowling in the death overs.

“Team India’s form is very good. It’s time for both teams to work on one or two areas of improvement and make changes if needed.”

The Men in Blue will be in action against the Proteas in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2). A win would help the hosts complete another series victory at home.

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (replacement yet to be announced), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

