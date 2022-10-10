IND vs SA 2022: "Shikhar Dhawan has to regain that intent" - Wasim Jaffer on veteran opener's low scores in last 2 ODIs

Wasim Jaffer has opined on Shikhar Dhawan's struggles ahead of the third and final ODI against South Africa in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11.

The former Indian cricketer believes that the left-handed opener, a consistent run-getter over the years, has so far played defensively and must attack more.

Dhawan, who scored heavily in India's last two ODI series, is yet to fire in the ongoing ODI series against the Proteas. The southpaw fell for 13 and 4, twice to left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell as India's top-order have struggled for runs.

When asked whether the stand-in captain has been hurrying himself, Jaffer observed that it's the opposite. The former Indian opener conceded that Dhawan lacked intent and must play aggressively from the outset.

Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout:

"I don't think he is hurrying himself. On the contrary, I feel he is playing in a laid-back manner. When we saw Shikhar Dhawan in his purple patch, it looked like he played aggressively from the outset and there was an intent to score runs.

"So, I'm not able to see those now and something I can see in Shubman Gill. Hence, Shikhar Dhawan has to regain that intent."

He added:

"I feel he is taking plenty of time at the start. If he hits 2-3 boundaries at the beginning, his confidence would be high. If his feet moves and it's in sync, it would be better."

Dhawan's partner Shubman Gill has also looked patchy. However, the youngster struck five boundaries for his 26-ball 28 runs in the last ODI. With the middle-order performing the rescue act in both games, India will be aiming for runs from the top order on Tuesday.

"I don't think giving one match to Rajat Patidar will do much" - Wasim Jaffer

Indian cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked whether the hosts are likely to make changes in the third ODI, Jaffer ruled it out, stating that India will have an eye on the series win and making South Africa's path to the World Cup challenging. He added:

"I don't think so because all the players are in good form. Maybe if India had already pocketed the series, then they could've experimented. Like I said, you win the series because it's a world-class side and if they are out of the World Cup, somewhere India will have an eye on that too.

"I don't think giving one match to Rajat Patidar will do much. Maybe in another fresh series, an extended chance would be better."

BCCI @BCCI - 🏻 🏻



A magnificent run-chase by wickets in Ranchi! 🏻



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSA-2NDODI



#INDvSA | @mastercardindia Series leveledA magnificent run-chase by #TeamIndia against South Africa to register a victory bywickets in Ranchi!Scorecard Series leveled 1️⃣-1️⃣ 👏🏻👏🏻A magnificent run-chase by #TeamIndia against South Africa to register a victory by 7️⃣ wickets in Ranchi! 🙌🏻Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSA-2NDODI #INDvSA | @mastercardindia https://t.co/cLmQuN9itg

The Men in Blue leveled the series with a seven-wicket win in the last ODI in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9. Shreyas Iyer struck an unbeaten 113, while Ishan Kishan blasted 93 to gun down 279 with 25 balls to spare.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far