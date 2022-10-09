"Well played my Shatak" - Shubman Gill praises Ishan Kishan in 'Vikram Vedha' style after his 93-run knock in IND vs SA 2022 2nd ODI

Indian opener Shubman Gill praised teammate Ishan Kishan for his match-winning performance in the second ODI of India's ongoing series against South Africa.

Gill posted a reel on Instagram and showered praise on Kishan in Bollywood movie 'Vikram Vedha' style.

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' recently hit theaters across the world. Shubman Gill seems to have watched the film as he drew a reference from the movie while praising Kishan.

In the caption of his reel, Gill wrote,

"Well played, my Shatak #VikramVedha."

He also played the background music of the movie on the reel.

In the movie 'Vikram Vedha', Shatak is the younger brother of the gangster Vedha. Rohit Saraf plays that character.

Kishan had a hilarious reaction to the reel as he wrote 'Haha' in the comments box. Team India pacer Avesh Khan chimed in as well, and poked fun at Kishan by subtly hinting that he fell short of his century (shatak) by seven runs.

"He is Ardh Shatak (Half century)," Avesh wrote while also tagging Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the comment.

Kishan was dismissed for 93 off 84 balls by Imaad Fortuin in the match on Sunday (October 9). His knock was studded with four boundaries and seven sixers.

Shubman Gill looked in good form in the 2nd ODI against South Africa today

Ishan Kishan stitched up a match-winning partnership of 161 runs for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who remained unbeaten on 113 off 111 balls.

Prior to that, opening batter Shubman Gill provided a decent start for India, scoring 28 runs off 26 balls. He looked in great touch but lost his wicket to Kagiso Rabada in the ninth over.

Shreyas Iyer won the Man of the Match award for his hundred (Image: Getty)

Nevertheless, Kishan's half-century and Iyer's hundred powered the Men in Blue to a seven-wicket win in the second ODI against South Africa. The series stands level at 1-1. The decider will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (October 11).

Who will win the India vs South Africa ODI series? Share your views in the comments box below.

Poll : 0 votes