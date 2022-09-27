“I expect a good, strong and competitive series” – South Africa captain Temba Bavuma ahead of IND vs SA 2022 series

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is expecting a strong and competitive three-match T20I series against India. The upcoming games will be the last three T20Is for both teams before the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Bavuma said that the Proteas would look to make the most of their opportunities to work on their power-hitting abilities owing to smaller boundaries in India. The Proteas captain added that they would rise to the occasion as they did in June, when they last visited India for a T20I series.

In an Instagram post, Cricket South Africa (CSA) uploaded a video in which Bavuma said:

“It is obviously expected to be a good one. A competitive one, as always is. The last time we were here, we were tested and challenged in all departments of our game and I think we answered them quite well.

He continued:

“The boundary count is something we can expect here in India, hitting sixes and fours. The small nature of the field as well. It will be something we would obviously try to match them. But yeah, I expect a good, strong and competitive series.”

The two sides last competed in a five-match T20I series in June, which ended in a 2-2 draw as the fifth T20I in Bengaluru was washed out due to rain.

Temba Bavuma and Co. to play the T20I opener on September 28

The visitors will play the opening T20I against India in Trivandrum on Wednesday (September 28). The action will shift to Guwahati (October 2) and Indore (October 4) for the second and third T20Is, respectively.

While South Africa are coming off the back of a T20I series win against England in July, Rohit Sharma-led India beat Australia 2-1 by winning the T20I decider on Sunday (September 25).

The two teams will be keen to win the upcoming T20Is and carry the momentum into the ICC T20 World Cup.

South Africa squad for T20Is vs India and T20 World Cup: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Tristan Stubbs.

Traveling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, and Andile Phehlukwayo.

