[In Pictures] Temba Bavuma-led South Africa arrive in India ahead of IND vs SA 2022 series

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa arrived in India on Sunday (September 25) ahead of a T20I and ODI series against India. The opening match of the T20I series will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28).

Ahead of the T20Is in India, the Proteas were welcomed in traditional style. Sharing some of the pictures of the team's arrival, South African cricket team's official Twitter handle wrote:

“Touchdown India.”

India and South Africa would both hope to win the T20I series as they build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. The Proteas are coming on the back of a T20I series win against England in July.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma and Co. also defeated England in their backyard the same month. However, the hosts would be keen to dominate in home conditions.

Presently, India is engaged in a three-match T20I series against Australia, the final match of which is in progress.

“I’m looking forward to that” – Temba Bavuma ahead of series against India

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who is returning to the team after an injury, is excited to play in the T20I series against India ahead of the T20 World Cup. He said:

“We want to get the guys into form, most of them have been in form, but guys like me, I’ve been out of action for the past three months, so now I’m looking forward to that. Personally, I just want to be out there on the park and using that opportunity to get game time, to get runs behind me and to get the confidence back.”

The two teams had played a five-match T20I series in June this year as well, which ended in a 2-2 draw as the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru was washed out due to rain.

The visitors will play their opening T20I on September 28. The action will shift to Guwahati and Indore for the second and third T20Is on October 2 and 4, respectively.

South Africa squad for T20Is vs India and T20 World Cup: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, and Andile Phehlukwayo.

