IND vs SA 2022: "The issue with him continues to be the bouncer" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's aversion to short-pitched deliveries

Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra shed light on Shreyas Iyer's woes against short-pitched deliveries. The right-handed batter replaced Virat Kohli in the playing XI in the third T20I against South Africa on Tuesday, October 4, but failed to make much of an impression.

Iyer looked uncomfortable in his four-ball stint at the crease and was dismissed for just 1 by Wayne Parnell. He had edged a short-pitched delivery in the previous over by Kagiso Rabada, but the chance fell short of Aiden Markram at first slip.

His dismissal put India, who were playing with a batter less, on the backfoot during the mammoth 228-run chase.

Speaking about Iyer's troubles with bouncers, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Rohit Sharma has not really set the world on fire. Pant was actually batting well, but his dismissal was unfortunate, it was not that bad a shot. The issue with Iyer continues to be the bouncer."

Chopra added:

"The bowlers straightaway start bowling short to him, he then tends to go behind in his crease and then gets trapped in front."

Iyer's concerns surrounding short-pitched deliveries have been well documented. It came to the fore during the IPL and the subsequent tour of England, where bowlers targeted him with a barrage of bouncers.

While he has been named on the stand-by list for T20 World Cup 2022, he will partake in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. Iyer will function as the vice-captain of the side with Shikhar Dhawan leading the second-string squad.

"Had he batted longer, the margin of loss would have been reduced by about 25 runs" - Aakash Chopra on Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik was given some valuable time in the middle after being promoted to No. 4 in the dead-rubber contest against South Africa.

The wicket-keeper batter made the most of the opportunity to prove that he can be more than a finisher.

He ended up top scoring for India with a blistering 21-ball-46 which included four fours and four sixes.

Opining that Karthik should have stayed longer at the crease, Chopra said:

"Karthik played really well at No.4, but he sold himself short. Had he batted longer, the margin of loss would have been reduced by about 25 runs."

India are next scheduled to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series beginning on Thursday, October 6, in Lucknow.

