IND vs SA 2022: "There was no need for him to play that shot" - Kamran Akmal on Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal in 2nd ODI

Pakistani wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has questioned Team India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan's shot selection in the second ODI against South Africa. The southpaw was dismissed for just 13 runs in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9.

In the sixth over of India's run chase, Dhawan attempted to use his feet against left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell. He tried to play across the line but missed the ball completely as it crashed onto his stumps.

Speaking of the dismissal, Akmal suggested that Dhawan could have avoided playing the stroke at that stage as the Men in Blue weren't chasing an imposing total.

Akmal made these remarks on his YouTube channel following India's comprehensive seven-wicket win over the Proteas. He opined that while Dhawan has done well as a leader, he must come up with better performances with the bat.

He explained:

"Shikhar Dhawan started well, but got out because of his wrong shot selection. There was no need for him to play that shot as the target also wasn't a very big one.

"The dressing room tends to panic when an experienced player gets out in this fashion. He did a good job as captain, but his batting form is going to be crucial for the team and it is important for him to sore big runs."

Dhawan has managed scores of four and 13 in the first two ODIs. Notably, it is Parnell who has dismissed him on both occasions. The seasoned campaigner will be aiming to bounce back in the upcoming series decider in Delhi.

"Have shown great maturity even against the top teams" - Kamran Akmal heaps praise on India's bench strength

Akmal went on to say that the Indian players have done exceptionally well even in the absence of several senior members. He opined that India's new brigade have proved that they can compete against the top teams at the international level.

Akmal highlighted how domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) have played a major role in the growth of these cricketers, saying:

"The Indian players have matured a lot. They aren't worried even when senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, or KL Rahul aren't playing. They have always backed their natural game.

"Their rise to the the top can be credited to India's domestic cricket system and the IPL. These players have had their share of chances in the past and have shown great maturity even against the top teams."

India are playing a second-string side in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa as the main squad is in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

The Dhawan-led side will next be seen in action during the third and final ODI against the Proteas on Tuesday, October 11.

