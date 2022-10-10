IND vs SA 2022: "This hundred will hold him in great stead" - Aakash Chopra backs Shreyas Iyer to cement middle-order spot in ODI side

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels that Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten hundred against South Africa in the second ODI will prove to be beneficial in the long run. Shreyas struck an unbeaten 113 off 111 deliveries to propel the Men in Blue to a seven-wicket series-leveling win on Sunday, October 9, in Ranchi.

While Shreyas failed to seal a spot in the main squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, he has made significant strides in ODI cricket. He has scored 458 ODI runs this year at an average of 57.25. Moreover, he has registered five fifties off his last six innings in the format.

Backing Shreyas to extend his purple patch in ODI cricket, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"India were struggling a bit when Iyer came into bat. Iyer is batting well and the way he is batting is also interesting to see. This hundred will hold him in great stead."

Chopra added:

Firstly, he is a reserve for the World Cup, so there will be an in-form player waiting should anything go wrong. Secondly, the 2023 ODI World Cup is also coming. He could fill the No. 5 slot, he is capable of that."

Shreyas has rarely put a step wrong in ODI cricket since making his debut in 2017. He currently averages 47.07 after playing 32 matches.

"India would have been in trouble had they bowled second" - Aakash Chopra

Earlier in the contest, South Africa had won the toss, and stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj surprisingly decided to bat first.

The Proteas bowlers struggled to bowl under the lights following the onset of dew, paving the way for India to secure a comfortable seven-wicket win with over four overs to spare.

Noting that had India been put into bat first, they would have certainly struggled with the ball in the second innings, Chopra said:

"India would have been in trouble had they bowled second. They only had three seamers and the wet ball would not have turned much. South Africa would have easily chased down 280."

South Africa's 19 overs of spin bowling proved to be ineffective with the wet ball as Ishan Kishan and Shreyas made easy work of the middle overs. The duo orchestrated the run chase well during their 161-run partnership for the third wicket.

India and South Africa will now head to Delhi to play the series decider on Tuesday, October 11. The three-match affair is currently level at 1-1.

