IND vs SA 2022: "This inclusion makes close to zero sense" - Twitterati caught in two minds as Mohammed Siraj replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Mohammed Siraj as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the remainder of the three-T20I series against South Africa.

Bumrah is currently in Bangalore undergoing scans to assess the severity of a reported back stress fracture, which potentially rules him out of T20 World Cup 2022 as well.

With Bumrah ruled out of the ongoing series against South Africa, India only have Umesh Yadav on the sidelines as a backup pacer.

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are completing their rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), forcing the management to name a replacement for the injured Bumrah.

Siraj last played a T20I in February 2022 during the home series against West Indies. While he made his debut in 2017, the right-arm pacer has only featured in five T20Is to date.

He has claimed five wickets so far with an economy of 10.45. A poor Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign meant that Siraj was not considered for selection in the shortest format for India.

Another viable candidate emerged in the form of Mohammed Shami. However, with the pacer having only recently recovered from COVID-19, he is likely to report to the NCA to assess his fitness first.

The right-arm pacer missed the three-match series against Australia due to the infection and was even ruled out of the T20Is against the Proteas, with Umesh Yadav being named as the replacement.

The verdict on the replacement was highly divided on Twitter. Here are a few reactions:

Vyom Nanavati @vyom_nanavati #T20WorldCup2022 This siraj inclusion makes close to 0 sense from a planning and management POV. Shami who had covid has tested negative as per various news reports - so why is Shami not just brought back into the squad. Or is he unfit - if so is he still in the plans? #TeamIndia This siraj inclusion makes close to 0 sense from a planning and management POV. Shami who had covid has tested negative as per various news reports - so why is Shami not just brought back into the squad. Or is he unfit - if so is he still in the plans? #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup2022

किशन सिंह @Kishann_Singh

Shami is far better bowler than

Shami should be in the squad and Siraj in standby list for What’s there which is not good going between @BCCI and @MdShami11 Shami is far better bowler than @mdsirajofficial Shami should be in the squad and Siraj in standby list for #T20WorldCup2022 What’s there which is not good going between @BCCI and @MdShami11 Shami is far better bowler than @mdsirajofficial Shami should be in the squad and Siraj in standby list for #T20WorldCup2022

_•Dead°^°Deal•_👣👅 @RanjithDolly

Don't want two run machine in bowling

Harshal siraj

I am scared @BCCI Shami would have been betterDon't want two run machine in bowlingHarshal sirajI am scared @BCCI Shami would have been better Don't want two run machine in bowlingHarshal siraj I am scared

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Bumrah's injury is a big blow for Team India. Finding his replacement is tough. With Bhuvi, Arshdeep & Harshal in the squad, India need someone who bowls 140+ in their line-up. Feel it could be toss-up between Avesh, Siraj or Shami. Avesh has played regularly in the recent past. Bumrah's injury is a big blow for Team India. Finding his replacement is tough. With Bhuvi, Arshdeep & Harshal in the squad, India need someone who bowls 140+ in their line-up. Feel it could be toss-up between Avesh, Siraj or Shami. Avesh has played regularly in the recent past.

Sandeep Kumar Boddapati @sandeepskb128 BCCI @BCCI NEWS : Mohd. Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad. #INDvSA



More Details

bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS: Mohd. Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad. #TeamIndia More Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Mohd. Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad. #TeamIndia | #INDvSA More Details 🔽bcci.tv/articles/2022/… Siraj given a chance here for the SA series! Will it just be the wild card entry sort of a thing for him for the upcoming world cup? Remains to be seen!! twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… Siraj given a chance here for the SA series! Will it just be the wild card entry sort of a thing for him for the upcoming world cup? Remains to be seen!! twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

anshika @mightjd13 siraj in our t20 squad siraj in our t20 squad https://t.co/djLc0RyNPi

Vishal. @SportyVishal Lol !! sources says Siraj will replace Bumrah in the WC. BCCI selectors again done a great mess by choosing a run machine bowler MD Siraj instead of an experienced and talented Shami. And this kind of mess will cost us huge loss in the world cup. Lol !! sources says Siraj will replace Bumrah in the WC. BCCI selectors again done a great mess by choosing a run machine bowler MD Siraj instead of an experienced and talented Shami. And this kind of mess will cost us huge loss in the world cup.

Ashish Nair @ashish_nair12 @gurkiratsgill Siraj I feel is a better T20 bowler than Shami. His performances vs England, WI & Zimbabwe were really encouraging especially the way he bowled at the death. I was very surprised when they preferred Avesh over him all this while. But hopefully Siraj makes it to the WC squad. @gurkiratsgill Siraj I feel is a better T20 bowler than Shami. His performances vs England, WI & Zimbabwe were really encouraging especially the way he bowled at the death. I was very surprised when they preferred Avesh over him all this while. But hopefully Siraj makes it to the WC squad.

Krishmv @krishmv2u @Cricketracker Aussie pitches gives us natural bounce....Siraj bowling his cross seam deliveries gives bounce and extra pace...Siraj the right choice @Cricketracker Aussie pitches gives us natural bounce....Siraj bowling his cross seam deliveries gives bounce and extra pace...Siraj the right choice

Sriram @sriramkam03 @ICC I don't what is happening in @BCCI room ?? Avesh khan has played 14 games post last T20 World Cup and just played 3 games in Asia Cup and was sick with Viral fever dropped out of the action?? And brought Siraj with Shami recovered from Covid ?? Chaos ! @ICC I don't what is happening in @BCCI room ?? Avesh khan has played 14 games post last T20 World Cup and just played 3 games in Asia Cup and was sick with Viral fever dropped out of the action?? And brought Siraj with Shami recovered from Covid ?? Chaos !

Mojilo Gujarati @PivagBA @mufaddal_vohra No logic..if Siraj giver 50 runs. He will be expensive...but if shardul gives 50 runs and help 25 runs through bat..He is economical and match winner.. thoughts @mufaddal_vohra No logic..if Siraj giver 50 runs. He will be expensive...but if shardul gives 50 runs and help 25 runs through bat..He is economical and match winner.. thoughts

Zainab @InsarZainab @udit_buch Nice bowling attack. Siraj, Arshdeep, Shami, Chahar and Chahal. 200 loading sadly for them @udit_buch Nice bowling attack. Siraj, Arshdeep, Shami, Chahar and Chahal. 200 loading sadly for them 😭

Poetic Justice @mattersofworld Siraj replaces #Bumrah for T20I series against SA and in T20 world cup. Now we shall have more 9 runs per over and 0 wicket scenarios. #T20WorldCup2022 Siraj replaces #Bumrah for T20I series against SA and in T20 world cup. Now we shall have more 9 runs per over and 0 wicket scenarios. #T20WorldCup2022

India's updated squad for the South Africa T20Is

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

The Men in Blue will take on South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday, October 2, in Guwahati. Rohit Sharma's side currently hold a 1-0 lead in the series courtesy of an eight-wicket win in the series opener.

Is Mohammad Siraj the right choice to replace Jasprit Bumrah? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far