IND vs SA 2022: [Watch]"If you practice hard, you can win any battle!"- Shikhar Dhawan posts video of high-intensity nets session

Stand-in Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan has been a hard-working cricketer and whenever there have been questions raised about his form, he has often found ways of silencing his critics.

The southpaw took to his Instagram account and posted a video of him sweating it out in a training session ahead of Team India's second ODI against the Proteas. Here's what Dhawan captioned the video with:

"If you practice hard, you can win any battle!"

Shikhar Dhawan has been under the scanner for a while

Shikhar Dhawan is undoubtedly one of the modern-day greats in the ODI format. However, he doesn't play cricket regularly as he is picked for the Indian team only in the one-day format.

This often makes him look a bit rusty when he plays a competitive game after a gap and that's exactly what happened in the first ODI at Lucknow. The southpaw consumed 16 deliveries and could only score four runs. He also looked uncomfortable against the Protea pacers, who were making the ball move both ways.

While captain Rohit Sharma and the team management have been quite clear in their intention to have Dhawan in the team for next year's ODI World Cup in India, the rise of Shubman Gill could challenge the veteran's place.

It will be interesting to see if Dhawan works on his strike rate as it has been a topic of debate despite his impressive numbers in ODIs this year.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.

South Africa's ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Keshav Maharaj (VC), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

