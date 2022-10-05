IND vs SA 2022: [Watch] Rohit Sharma & Dinesh Karthik have a hilarious exchange after India's 2-1 win

Although Team India lost the third T20I against South Africa, the spirits in the team were high because they won the series 2-1 and had probably got whatever they needed in their build-up to the T20 World Cup.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik have been great friends both on and off the field, and it was seen yesterday too after the game.

The duo was probably discussing a delivery that Rohit got, and the Indian captain was explaining how he was cramped for room.

This led to him and Karthik making hilarious comments at each other and sharing a light moment.

The friendship between the two goes way back to the 2007 T20 World Cup, and the fact that they are set to play another one in the upcoming weeks is quite a story.

Here's a video of their interaction posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle:

There was another video where Dinesh Karthik was seen sarcastically clapping at Rohit Sharma, and the latter gave him a smirk and a friendly pat on the back after the game.

Here's that video:

Dinesh Karthik has effectively sealed his spot as Team India's finisher

The T20Is against Australia and South Africa were going to be crucial for determining who, between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, would be India's first choice wicketkeeper in the T20 World Cup.

However, as the matches have progressed, it seems clear that the Men in Blue have backed the veteran finisher to don the gloves. Karthik played some crucial cameos, like the 10*(2) against Australia and the 17*(7) against the Proteas.

When he was sent up the order in Indore, Karthik repaid the faith shown in him by smashing 46 off just 21 balls. This would have given the team management more confidence in backing 'DK' in the finisher's role Down Under.

