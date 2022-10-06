IND vs SA 2022: [Watch] Shardul Thakur rattles Temba Bavuma's stumps with a peach of a delivery

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur bowled an outstanding delivery to knock over South African captain Temba Bavuma in the rain-curtailed first ODI in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bowl first and their pacers did a decent job of utilizing the overcast conditions. The new-ball bowlers kept the scoreboard under check before Shardul provided the first breakthrough.

He dismissed Janneman Malan in the 13th over before returning to rattle Bavuma's stumps in the 15th over. The ball nipped back from the good-length area and the Proteas skipper had no answer to it.

Watch the clip here:

Bavuma attempted a forward push only to leave a huge gap between the pad and the bat. The movement of the ball then rattled the wickets.

India sneak ahead early with a few wickets

South African openers Quinton de Kock and Malan took a cautious approach on a sluggish wicket after stand-in Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan asked the visitors to bat first.

Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan hit the right areas to pose challenges for the South African openers. They added 49 runs in 12.1 overs before Shardul dismissed Malan. The Indian all-rounder looked in good rhythm and returned to clean up Bavuma in the 15th over.

Kuldeep Yadav then dismissed Aiden Markram in his first over to have South Africa reeling at 71/3 after 16 overs. The left-arm leg spinner had Markram under pressure in all four deliveries before knocking him over.

The visiting side will want De Kock to play a big knock alongside Heinrich Klaasen as they aim to put up a challenging total on the board.

At the time of writing, South Africa are at 105/3 in 21 overs, with De Kock and Klaasen in the middle.

