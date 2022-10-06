IND vs SA 2022: "We've officially entered Ruturaj Gaikwad era" - Fans react as batter makes ODI debut

Team India have handed Ruturaj Gaikwad his ODI debut in the first game against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6. With several first-choice players currently in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the right-handed batter finally gets to play his first ODI.

Having already made his T20I debut, Gaikwad has been waiting in the wings for quite some time now to represent India in the 50-over format. He has been spectacular with the bat in the last couple of IPL seasons while playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The right-handed batter has been equally good in domestic cricket.

Fans were delighted to see the Pune-born batter make his ODI debut. Many reckon that the 50-over format suits Gaikwad's style of play and that it might be the start of a new era.

A fan wrote on Twitter:

"We've officially entered Ruturaj Gaikwad era."

Another fan wrote:

"Very happy for Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 50-over format seems to be the one he's best suited to and has waited a long time. It does push the others down by a spot though so that'll be interesting to see."

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Very happy for Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 50-over format seems to be the one he's best suited to and has waited a long time. It does push the others down by a spot though so that'll be interesting to see #INDvSA Very happy for Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 50-over format seems to be the one he's best suited to and has waited a long time. It does push the others down by a spot though so that'll be interesting to see #INDvSA

Others reckoned that Gaikwad deserved the opportunity after performing consistently on the domestic circuit.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ After being the best One day opener for India A, scoring tons of runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy and a golden IPL 2021 season, Ruturaj Gaikwad finally making his India debut in his best format. After being the best One day opener for India A, scoring tons of runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy and a golden IPL 2021 season, Ruturaj Gaikwad finally making his India debut in his best format.

BCCI @BCCI A round of applause as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi make their ODI debuts.



Go well!



Follow the match bit.ly/INDVSA-1STODI



#TeamIndia | #INDvSA A round of applause as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi make their ODI debuts.Go well!Follow the match 🎥 A round of applause as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi make their ODI debuts. 👏👏Go well! 👍Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDVSA-1STODI#TeamIndia | #INDvSA https://t.co/h5mThKwkoS

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ It's quite unbelievable to think that Ruturaj Gaikwad has not played any ODI game till date. Especially after being the highest runscorer for India A under Rahul Dravid. It's quite unbelievable to think that Ruturaj Gaikwad has not played any ODI game till date. Especially after being the highest runscorer for India A under Rahul Dravid.

Deefuk Kahar @Deefuk_Kahar Debut Cap handed to Ruturaj Gaikwad!! Debut Cap handed to Ruturaj Gaikwad!! https://t.co/ONCrN38GR7

Nish. ❤️ @SlowerOne_ Debut for Ruturaj Gaikwad 🥳🥳🥳🥳 Debut for Ruturaj Gaikwad 🥳🥳🥳🥳❤️

Suryaa K Sridhar @Suryaa_18 Well deserved for all the hard yards he has put on for India A and CSK.Have a feel his game will be even more effective in ODI's.Listed at no 3. will be interesting to see where he bats.Go well #SKSviews ODI debut for Ruturaj GaikwadWell deserved for all the hard yards he has put on for India A and CSK.Have a feel his game will be even more effective in ODI's.Listed at no 3. will be interesting to see where he bats.Go well @Ruutu1331 ODI debut for Ruturaj Gaikwad🇮🇳 Well deserved for all the hard yards he has put on for India A and CSK.Have a feel his game will be even more effective in ODI's.Listed at no 3. will be interesting to see where he bats.Go well @Ruutu1331 #SKSviews

Paritosh Kumar @ParitoshK_2016



#RuturajGaikwad | #INDvSA | #INDvsSA | #CricketTwitter | #Lucknow Good to see Ruturaj Gaikwad getting chances in the 11, now he has to capitalise this chance. He is the man of all formats. Good to see Ruturaj Gaikwad getting chances in the 11, now he has to capitalise this chance. He is the man of all formats. #RuturajGaikwad | #INDvSA | #INDvsSA | #CricketTwitter | #Lucknow

Unnati Madan @unnati_madan So happy for Ruturaj Gaikwad as he finally makes his ODI debut.🥳 #INDvsSA So happy for Ruturaj Gaikwad as he finally makes his ODI debut.🥳 #INDvsSA

cricket❤❤ @Unknown123cric1

Vey exited for him

Go well rutu make it count



#INDvSA #RuturajGaikwad @Ruutu1331 #Lucknow Ruturaj making his ODI debut.Vey exited for himGo well rutu make it count Ruturaj making his ODI debut. Vey exited for him 😍😘Go well rutu make it count 🇮🇳💓#INDvSA #RuturajGaikwad @Ruutu1331 #Lucknow

Gaikwad has so far featured in 66 List A matches, scoring 3355 runs, including 11 centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 54.11.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI - Playing 11s

Along with Gaikwad, young spinner Ravi Bishnoi also made his ODI debut. India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, have picked up six batters, followed by three pacers and two spinners.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, and Avesh Khan.

South Africa have also made three changes to their side that played the last T20I on Tuesday, October 4. Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Tabraiz Shamsi finds a place in the starting XI.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Poll : 0 votes