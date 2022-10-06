IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Team India work hard in the nets ahead of 1st ODI against South Africa in Lucknow

Team India players were seen fine-tuning their skills in the nets ahead of the first ODI against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6.

While the T20 World Cup squad left for Australia in the morning, the Shikhar Dhawan-led team will take on the Proteas in a three-match ODI series at home. The games will provide an opportunity for a number of fringe players to present their case for a permanent spot in Team India’s ODI outfit.

Ahead of the first ODI, the Men in Blue worked on their batting, bowling and fielding skills during practice. The official social media handles of the BCCI shared a video of Indian players gearing up for the ODI challenge against the South Africans. The clip was uploaded with the caption:

“Preps ✅ #TeamIndia ready for the #INDvSA ODI series.”

After the Lucknow encounter, the remaining two one-day matches will be played in Ranchi (October 9) and Delhi (October 11).

“My goal currently is 2023 World Cup” - Team India captain Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan, who will be leading the Team India squad in the ODIs against South Africa, has stated that he has set his sights firmly on the 2023 50-over World Cup, which will be played at home.

Speaking on the eve of the first ODI against the Proteas, he asserted:

"I feel very blessed I had a beautiful career. I am really grateful. Whenever possible I pass on my knowledge to youngsters. Now there is new responsibility on me but I see opportunity in challenges and I enjoy it.

"My goal currently is 2023 World Cup. I just want to keep myself fit and be in a good state of mind to be in fray."

Dhawan has not played any T20Is for India since July last year. His last Test was in September 2018. However, he remains a key member of the ODI outfit. In 158 matches, the 36-year-old has scored 6647 runs at an average of 45.84 and a strike rate of 92.07. The left-handed batter has 17 hundreds and 38 fifties to his name in the 50-over format.

'We have a good squad and it is great to see fresh energy and enthusiasm among the new players in the side' - #TeamIndia captain @SDhawan25 ahead of the #INDvSA ODI series

Dhawan created history during the Caribbean tour when he became the first Indian captain to lead the Men in Blue to a clean sweep in an ODI series in West Indies.

