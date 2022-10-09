IND vs SA 2022: Shahbaz Ahmed makes his ODI debut for India in Ranchi

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has finally made his debut for India in Ranchi. He received his maiden cap from skipper Shikhar Dhawan. The Bengal-based cricketer had warmed the bench in the first ODI. He is likely to strengthen the batting department and play the role of a sixth bowling option.

Speaking at the toss, Dhawan said:

“Two changes for us. Washington Sundar coming in and Shahbaz Ahmed is making his debut.”

Shahbaz impressed everyone during his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022, where he scored 219 runs and scalped four wickets in 16 games.

The 27-year-old was last seen in action for India A against New Zealand but impressed with a fifer and scored 62 runs for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

The southpaw has been exceptional with the bat in FC and List A career, scoring 1,765 runs, comprising three centuries and 10 fifties. He has also picked up 86 wickets.

“You cannot go ahead with only five bowling options”- Wasim Jaffer’s prediction for Shahbaz Ahmed comes true

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer said the all-rounder would strengthen the bowling unit.

“Shahbaz Ahmed should play as he would be helpful in the bowling department and strengthen the batting unit. You cannot go ahead with only five bowling options in 50-over cricket. You can replace him with Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ishan Kishan.”

Meanwhile, Dhawan and Co. would be keen to bounce back against South Africa in a must-win ODI. India will hope for a decent bowling performance after Avesh Khan and Mohammad Siraj failed to impress in the first match.

On the batting front, Dhawan and Shubman Gill will look to provide a good platform for the middle-order batters after departing early on Thursday.

South Africa, on the other hand, have rested skipper Temba Bavuma and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin have replaced them in the XI. The Proteas will look to win the match and seal the ODI series.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

South Africa Playing XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

