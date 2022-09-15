India is a billion-dollar team, but Pakistan is capable of winning: Muhammad Wasim after announcing T20 World Cup squad

Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim is confident his team will do well against India in their opening encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Men in Green recently tasted success against Team India, beating them in the 2022 Asia Cup's Super 4s stage. They also thumped the Men in Blue by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Wasim feels the current Pakistan team has the ability to give India a tough fight and beat them in Melbourne next month. Speaking to the reporters after announcing the T20 World Cup squad, here's what he had to say:

"India is a billion-dollar team. But we showed last year as well as this year in the Asia Cup that this team is capable of winning and I have complete faith that they will continue to give the fans happiness in the World Cup."

Wasim also defended Pakistan's Asia Cup campaign, which saw the team suffer a disappointing in the final against Sri Lanka. They were criticized for the inexperience within the middle-order, which was exposed towards the end of the tournament. On this, the Pakistan chief selector added:

"I think you need to look at the positives too that we have played the semifinals of the last T20 World Cup and the final of the Asia Cup. So to completely discard the team on the basis of a couple of bad performances wouldn't be fair."

"We have planned our team on the basis of Australian conditions and I am completely confident in the ability of the players that we have selected."

Pakistan chief selector provides update on Shaheen Afridi's fitness

Speedster Shaheen Afridi wasn't able to participate in the 2022 Asia Cup as he was recovering from a knee injury. However, he has been named in the 15-man T20 World Cup squad and Wasim is confident of the pacer regaining full fitness in time. He stated:

"Shaheen is on the right track to recovery and will begin bowling at the start of next month. Hopefully he will regain full fitness by the start of the T20 World Cup."

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

