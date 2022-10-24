"INDIA WINS. SCIENCE WINS. ISRO WINS."- Fans stunned as Ravichandran Ashwin tricks Nawaz to bowl a wide on last ball of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

While Virat Kohli was undoubtedly the biggest reason for Team India's win over Pakistan, Ravichandran Ashwin's presence of mind showed just why he is one of the most intelligent cricketers going around.
Ashwin came out to bat under extreme pressure as the Men in Blue required two runs off the final ball. Pakistan had just dismissed Dinesh Karthik and would have certainly fancied their chances to at least take the game to a Super Over.
However, as Mohammad Nawaz was about to bowl, Ravichandran Ashwin gave the impression that he was going to hit it down the ground by going deep into his crease. Watching that, Nawaz fired it at his pads. But Ashwin was clever enough to leave the ball as it ended up being a wide down the leg side.
Nawaz had his hands on his head as he knew he was completely outdone by Ravichandran Ashwin's brilliance. Fans on Twitter noticed this and hailed the 36-year-old for his presence of mind even in such a crunch situation. Here are some of the reactions:
Ravichandran Ashwin's winning shot and Virat Kohli's emotions worth remembering
With just one needed off the final ball, Ashwin kept his cool and timed the ball beautifully over the head of mid-off to send the Indian team and the crowd at the MCG into delirium.
The scenes after India's win were simply incredible as the players stormed onto the field to hug Kohli. Captain Rohit Sharma picking up Kohli in celebration was arguably the best moment of the game. Every single player might have realized that India got out of jail there as the game was gone at one point.
It is almost unbelievable that Kohli's place in the T20I squad was under the scanner just a few months ago. But he has proved once again why he sould never be written off.
