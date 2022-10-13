"INTO THE FINAL!"- Fans erupt as Team India crush Thailand to enter 8th successive Women's Asia Cup final

Team India have stormed into yet another final of the Women's Asia Cup, after beating valiant Thailand by 74 runs on Thursday. The Women in Blue scored 148/6, thanks to valuable contributions from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Shafali Verma.
The target proved to be too much for Thailand as Indian spinners Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad spun a web around them, restricting them to 74/9. Harmanpreet and co. will now await the winners of the second semifinal between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Fans on Twitter hailed India for their incredible consistency in the tournament's history and are hopeful that they will win their seventh Asia Cup title after losing out to Bangladesh last time around. Some also hailed the good performers from the game. Here are some of the reactions:
Shafali Verma won the Player of the Match for her all-round performance for India
The pitch in Sylhet hasn't been easy for stroke makers and that's what made Shafali Verma's innings even more special. Although she was lucky to be dropped multiple times, Verma scored 42 off just 28 balls at a strike rate of 150.
The opener also contributed figures of 1/9 with the ball and deservedly won the Player of the Match award. Deepti Sharma was once again impressive with the ball (3/7) and simply sensational on the field, affecting a run-out with a direct hit.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad almost picked up a hat-trick and continued to show that she can be effective even in T20 cricket. Pakistan and Sri Lanka may pose a challenge, but the Women in Blue should back themselves to win yet another Asia Cup title.
Women's Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, S Meghana, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Kiran Navgire.