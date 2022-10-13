"INTO THE FINAL!"- Fans erupt as Team India crush Thailand to enter 8th successive Women's Asia Cup final

Team India have stormed into yet another final of the Women's Asia Cup, after beating valiant Thailand by 74 runs on Thursday. The Women in Blue scored 148/6, thanks to valuable contributions from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Shafali Verma.

The target proved to be too much for Thailand as Indian spinners Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad spun a web around them, restricting them to 74/9. Harmanpreet and co. will now await the winners of the second semifinal between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Fans on Twitter hailed India for their incredible consistency in the tournament's history and are hopeful that they will win their seventh Asia Cup title after losing out to Bangladesh last time around. Some also hailed the good performers from the game. Here are some of the reactions:

mon @4sacinom Thailand bowled really well, had they took those chances the situation and RRR would’ve been different. Also Shafali deserves an appreciation here, batted with 150 SR on such a slow pitch and horrendous outfield. #INDvTHAI Thailand bowled really well, had they took those chances the situation and RRR would’ve been different. Also Shafali deserves an appreciation here, batted with 150 SR on such a slow pitch and horrendous outfield. #INDvTHAI

Vinayakk @vinayakkm



Three stumpings in this tournament, four overall in T20Is out of her five wickets so far.



#AsiaCup2022 #INDvTHAI Shafali Verma 🤝 Richa GhoshThree stumpings in this tournament, four overall in T20Is out of her five wickets so far. Shafali Verma 🤝 Richa Ghosh Three stumpings in this tournament, four overall in T20Is out of her five wickets so far.#AsiaCup2022 #INDvTHAI

Cow Corner @CowCorner183 Batters should start walking when they see Deepti scores a direct hit at the stumps. There is no chance of survival. #INDvsTHA Batters should start walking when they see Deepti scores a direct hit at the stumps. There is no chance of survival. #INDvsTHA

Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் @SaGomesh Sure, opponents and conditions matter. But can't help but be in awe of the skill of Deepti with the ball in hand. That she exudes confidence and game awareness only adds to it. Sure, opponents and conditions matter. But can't help but be in awe of the skill of Deepti with the ball in hand. That she exudes confidence and game awareness only adds to it.

PouLaMi @Crictopher17



Deepti is really the queen of run outs man.



#INDvTHA Even before the ball leaves Deepti's hands, i know it will be a direct hit.Deepti is really the queen of run outs man. Even before the ball leaves Deepti's hands, i know it will be a direct hit. 😭Deepti is really the queen of run outs man. 🙏🙌#INDvTHA

Vinayakk @vinayakkm #AsiaCup2022 #INDvTHAI



Damn, Deepti Sharma! Yet another direct hit for a run out in this tournament. She is nailing these throws. Quite the habit this is turning into.



scroll.in/field/1034889/… Damn, Deepti Sharma!Yet another direct hit for a run out in this tournament. She is nailing these throws. Quite the habit this is turning into. #AsiaCup2022 #INDvTHAI Damn, Deepti Sharma! 🎯 Yet another direct hit for a run out in this tournament. She is nailing these throws. Quite the habit this is turning into. scroll.in/field/1034889/… https://t.co/j8z9zYkRPo

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



She did benefit from multiple missed chances but is a special talent.



#AsiaCup In a match where only three other players have scored over a strike rate of 100 (Vastrakar's 130.76 being the best), Shafali Verma scoring 42 runs at a strike rate of 150 shows how special she is.She did benefit from multiple missed chances but is a special talent. In a match where only three other players have scored over a strike rate of 100 (Vastrakar's 130.76 being the best), Shafali Verma scoring 42 runs at a strike rate of 150 shows how special she is.She did benefit from multiple missed chances but is a special talent.#AsiaCup

𝒮𝓊𝒷𝒽𝒶𝓈𝒽𝓇𝑒𝑒❣ @subhu__RO45



Congratulations go to glory❣🥳



// India Qualified Into The Final For The 8th Consecutive In womens Asia cupCongratulations go to glory❣🥳 #WomensAsiaCup2022 // @BCCIWomen India Qualified Into The Final For The 8th Consecutive In womens Asia cup❤🇮🇳Congratulations go to glory❣🥳#WomensAsiaCup2022 // @BCCIWomen https://t.co/4niIvaTOZq

PouLaMi @Crictopher17 A much better performance than teb previous match. Specially with the ball.



INDIA INTO THE ASIA CUP FINALS!!



#asiacup2022 Well played Thailand.A much better performance than teb previous match. Specially with the ball.INDIA INTO THE ASIA CUP FINALS!! Well played Thailand. 👏 A much better performance than teb previous match. Specially with the ball. INDIA INTO THE ASIA CUP FINALS!!#asiacup2022

The Joker (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ For me Asia Cup should be a foregone conclusion, India should win the trophy, that loss to Pak should be a blip. For me Asia Cup should be a foregone conclusion, India should win the trophy, that loss to Pak should be a blip.

Ritwika Dhar @RituD307

8th consecutive final.



But it's good to see how the associate teams are also stepping up. By playing these multinational tournaments against big teams will do a world of good to them.

#AsiaCup Asia Cup is where other teams fight each other to play in the finals with India.8th consecutive final.But it's good to see how the associate teams are also stepping up. By playing these multinational tournaments against big teams will do a world of good to them. Asia Cup is where other teams fight each other to play in the finals with India.8th consecutive final. 💪🇮🇳But it's good to see how the associate teams are also stepping up. By playing these multinational tournaments against big teams will do a world of good to them.#AsiaCup

Shafali Verma won the Player of the Match for her all-round performance for India

The pitch in Sylhet hasn't been easy for stroke makers and that's what made Shafali Verma's innings even more special. Although she was lucky to be dropped multiple times, Verma scored 42 off just 28 balls at a strike rate of 150.

The opener also contributed figures of 1/9 with the ball and deservedly won the Player of the Match award. Deepti Sharma was once again impressive with the ball (3/7) and simply sensational on the field, affecting a run-out with a direct hit.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad almost picked up a hat-trick and continued to show that she can be effective even in T20 cricket. Pakistan and Sri Lanka may pose a challenge, but the Women in Blue should back themselves to win yet another Asia Cup title.

Women's Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, S Meghana, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Kiran Navgire.

