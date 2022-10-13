Create

"INTO THE FINAL!"- Fans erupt as Team India crush Thailand to enter 8th successive Women's Asia Cup final

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Oct 13, 2022 01:12 PM IST
India have made to all finals of the Women
India have made to all finals of the Women's Asia Cup so far and have won six of them. (P.C.:Twitter)

Team India have stormed into yet another final of the Women's Asia Cup, after beating valiant Thailand by 74 runs on Thursday. The Women in Blue scored 148/6, thanks to valuable contributions from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Shafali Verma.

The target proved to be too much for Thailand as Indian spinners Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad spun a web around them, restricting them to 74/9. Harmanpreet and co. will now await the winners of the second semifinal between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Fans on Twitter hailed India for their incredible consistency in the tournament's history and are hopeful that they will win their seventh Asia Cup title after losing out to Bangladesh last time around. Some also hailed the good performers from the game. Here are some of the reactions:

Shafali is bagging up some wickets. Can keep. Bowl. Bat. 3D cricketer. #INDvTHAI
Thailand bowled really well, had they took those chances the situation and RRR would’ve been different. Also Shafali deserves an appreciation here, batted with 150 SR on such a slow pitch and horrendous outfield. #INDvTHAI
Shafali Verma 🤝 Richa Ghosh Three stumpings in this tournament, four overall in T20Is out of her five wickets so far.#AsiaCup2022 #INDvTHAI
Field set up for hattrick of Rajeshwari Gayakwad 😍🔥#CricketTwitter #asiacup2022 https://t.co/H8T3QOdgVd
🙌🏻🏏 BOWLED WELL! An excellent spell from Rajeshwari Gayakwad today.👏 She bowled 1️⃣8️⃣ dot balls & managed to bag two wickets.📸 ACC • #RajeshwariGayakwad #INDvTHAI #WomensAsiaCup #AsiaCup2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/eT78wVQiBW
Batters should start walking when they see Deepti scores a direct hit at the stumps. There is no chance of survival. #INDvsTHA
Deepti Sharma and runouts...#WomensAsiaCup #WomnesAsiaCup2022 https://t.co/McZ4o9Y0If
Sure, opponents and conditions matter. But can't help but be in awe of the skill of Deepti with the ball in hand. That she exudes confidence and game awareness only adds to it.
Even before the ball leaves Deepti's hands, i know it will be a direct hit. 😭Deepti is really the queen of run outs man. 🙏🙌#INDvTHA
#AsiaCup2022 #INDvTHAI Damn, Deepti Sharma! 🎯 Yet another direct hit for a run out in this tournament. She is nailing these throws. Quite the habit this is turning into. scroll.in/field/1034889/… https://t.co/j8z9zYkRPo
In a match where only three other players have scored over a strike rate of 100 (Vastrakar's 130.76 being the best), Shafali Verma scoring 42 runs at a strike rate of 150 shows how special she is.She did benefit from multiple missed chances but is a special talent.#AsiaCup
India Qualified Into The Final For The 8th Consecutive In womens Asia cup❤🇮🇳Congratulations go to glory❣🥳#WomensAsiaCup2022 // @BCCIWomen https://t.co/4niIvaTOZq
Well played Thailand. 👏 A much better performance than teb previous match. Specially with the ball. INDIA INTO THE ASIA CUP FINALS!!#asiacup2022
For me Asia Cup should be a foregone conclusion, India should win the trophy, that loss to Pak should be a blip.
🏆 INTO THE FINAL! We defeat Thailand & seal our spot in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022.👏 Let's bring it home, Queens!📸 ACC • #INDvTHAI #WomensAsiaCup #AsiaCup2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/NnGdmSaRMC
Asia Cup is where other teams fight each other to play in the finals with India.8th consecutive final. 💪🇮🇳But it's good to see how the associate teams are also stepping up. By playing these multinational tournaments against big teams will do a world of good to them.#AsiaCup

Shafali Verma won the Player of the Match for her all-round performance for India

The pitch in Sylhet hasn't been easy for stroke makers and that's what made Shafali Verma's innings even more special. Although she was lucky to be dropped multiple times, Verma scored 42 off just 28 balls at a strike rate of 150.

The opener also contributed figures of 1/9 with the ball and deservedly won the Player of the Match award. Deepti Sharma was once again impressive with the ball (3/7) and simply sensational on the field, affecting a run-out with a direct hit.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad almost picked up a hat-trick and continued to show that she can be effective even in T20 cricket. Pakistan and Sri Lanka may pose a challenge, but the Women in Blue should back themselves to win yet another Asia Cup title.

Women's Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, S Meghana, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Kiran Navgire.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
