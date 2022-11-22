"Is Umran Malik on a sight seeing tour of New Zealand?" - Fans react as birthday boy ignored in the third T20I against New Zealand

Young Indian bowler Umran Malik was left out of the Indian team for the third T20I against New Zealand in Napier on Tuesday, November 22. India went with one change for the team, with Harshal Patel replacing Washington Sundar.

Malik has now been left on the bench for all three games. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first. Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya said:

“I think the pitch will remain the same for the entire 40 overs, but with the grass on it, there could be some lateral movement for our pacers. We do have the skill set in our bowling line-up. One change, Harshal comes in place of Washington Sundar.”

Young Malik last played for India in July, when they faced England. He has picked up two wickets in three T20Is.

Malik made his breakthrough in the Indian Premier League in 2021, where he made his name for consistently bowling at a speed north of 150kmph. He picked up 22 wickets in 14 games for the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Indian cricket fans expressed their disappointment after watching Malik sit out yet another game. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

I really find it fascinating that India hasn't included Umran Malik today as well. Harshal Patel replaces Washington Sundar. Unless Umran is injured, I don't think there is any reason for him to sit out.

Why umran Malik not selected I hate indian selection or management

I just want to see Umran malik's bowling. Please usko bhi khila lo.

Malik, who represents Jammu & Kashmir in the domestic circuit, picked up eight wickets in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The birthday boy, who turns 23 today, will be looking forward to earning a cap in the upcoming ODI series against the Kiwis.

“He won’t get the experience of international cricket by sitting on the sidelines” – Salman Butt on Umran Malik

Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt has hit out at the Indian think tank for benching Umran Malik. Butt felt upset that the pacey speedster was not being utilized on the fast pitches in New Zealand, which have swing in play as well.

Butt felt that veteran pacer Buvneshwar Kumar could be given a break to try out Umran Malik.

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“He won’t get the experience of international cricket by sitting on the sidelines. Give your genuine fast bowler (Umran Malik) a chance when you have a completely different team. Nothing against Bhuvneshwar; he is an outstanding swing bowler. Why is he playing? He is already on the (core) team. At least bring a right fast bowler alongside him.”

India won the second T20I by a comfortable margin of 65 runs, courtesy of a century from Suryakumar Yadav. Deepak Hooda starred with the ball, picking up four wickets.

With the first T20I washed out, the third and final match will be the Kiwis' last chance to level the series. India will look to win the game and close out the series 2-0.

The visitors have not lost a single game in the last five T20I matches in New Zealand.

